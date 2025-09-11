Cheaper Crypto Exposure? Hong Kong Banks Eye Relief Under New Capital Plan

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/11 21:34
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01598+12.06%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0657+2.84%

TLDR:

  • Hong Kong issues draft CRP-1 to set crypto capital rules, targeting early 2026 implementation for local banks.
  • Proposal offers lower capital charges for public blockchain assets with proper risk controls in place.
  • Basel crypto standards guide the new framework to bring clarity and uniformity to banking supervision.
  • Public consultation invites feedback from banks before finalizing the crypto asset classification module.

Hong Kong has taken a big step toward giving banks more clarity on holding crypto. Regulators released a new proposal aimed at updating capital rules for digital assets. 

The move is meant to make banking supervision more consistent with international standards. Local banks and industry groups now have a chance to review the draft and send feedback. The final version is expected to take effect early next year.

Draft Rules Target Crypto Capital Requirements

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued a draft module called CRP-1 on September 8, 2025 according to reports. The document, part of the Banking Supervisory Policy Manual, sets out how crypto assets should be classified under new capital rules.

Caixin reported that the proposal is designed to bring Hong Kong in line with Basel Committee crypto regulations. Those global standards aim to ensure banks have enough capital when holding or trading digital assets.

Under the draft, banks may apply lower capital charges to crypto assets on permissionless blockchains if proper risk controls are in place. These controls include measures for preventing fraud, managing volatility, and responding to technical risks.

Faith, a partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a law lecturer at the University of Hong Kong, said the draft focuses on balancing risk with innovation. She noted that lowering capital requirements could improve bank participation in cryptocurrency markets while keeping safeguards intact.

Consultation and Next Steps for Implementation

The HKMA is seeking public feedback before finalizing the rules. Banks, legal experts, and cryptocurrency industry players can submit comments on the draft.

Once consultation ends, the HKMA will review submissions and make adjustments. The final version is scheduled for rollout in early 2026.

This approach mirrors global efforts to create consistent oversight for crypto exposure in the banking system. It also gives banks more clarity about how much capital they need to set aside for different types of digital assets.

The move could increase institutional participation in crypto by reducing uncertainty over regulatory treatment. Market participants will watch closely to see whether these rules lead to higher adoption of crypto services by Hong Kong banks.

The post Cheaper Crypto Exposure? Hong Kong Banks Eye Relief Under New Capital Plan appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Russian officials claim the US is orchestrating a massive financial reset through stablecoins, prompting desperate countermeasures from…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/11 20:42
Share
Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe remains volatile, BONK struggles for stability, but Layer Brett offers 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, 670% APY staking, and a $1M giveaway — making it 2025’s top meme pick.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002341+0.21%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005675-4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 21:30
Share
DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

A New Era for DeLorean in the Digital Asset Landscape On September 11, 2025, in a significant development from Madrid, Spain, DeLorean Labs announced the successful integration of its $DMC token within the stringent regulatory frameworks of the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) have acknowledged the $DMC token as compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The Implications of MiCA's Adoption for DeLorean By aligning with MiCA, DeLorean Labs not only pioneers as one of the first recognized consumer brands under this new regulation but also paves the way for future growth across European borders. MiCA, representing the EU's unified regulatory framework for crypto-assets, harmonizes the standards across all 27 Member States and offers a robust consumer protection mechanism, eliminating the hassle of obtaining multiple national approvals. Advantages of $DMC Token's Classification Under MiCA The official classification of $DMC as a utility token marks it clearly as a non-financial instrument, which distinguishes DeLorean's operations within the legal boundaries of MiCA's Title II provisions. This classification enhances transparency, ensuring that DeLorean's offerings align with Europe's consumer protection and transparency standards. Strategic Growth and Integration in the Web3 Space According to Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, achieving MiCA compliance is crucial for the brand's future initiatives. "$DMC supports our vision to integrate fans, gamers, and communities into a digital ecosystem that spans across Europe," he stated. This compliance allows DeLorean to innovate within the Web3 arena, offering enriched digital and real-world interactions. 2025 marked a transformative year for DeLorean Labs with several key developments: Introduction of the $DMC token. Launch of the Reservation Marketplace. Establishment of significant blockchain and cultural partnerships. These advancements, coupled with the MiCA compliance, signify DeLorean's transition into a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem powered by Web3 technologies. Looking forward, DeLorean Labs plans to expand its reach beyond Europe, with strategic plans in the U.S. and Asia. This global perspective is supported by ongoing partnerships and cultural initiatives aimed at solidifying DeLorean’s presence in the Web3 market. For press inquiries, contact: Jacob Galland [email protected] Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Union
U$0.00929-2.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.0633+0.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-3.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 20:17
Share

Trending News

More

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

Swiss legislators counter government push for stronger anti-money laundering law

Latin Amerikalılar Ethereum (ETH) ve Bu Altcoini Tercih Ediyor! İşte Nedeni!