China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/20 23:59
U
U$0.019-6.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.884+1.93%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04824+11.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1302+1.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23881-4.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.15888+0.81%

China is preparing to allow yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, signaling a major shift in its crypto policy and a new push to expand the global role of its currency. China is reportedly considering authorizing the use of stablecoins backed by local currencies, according to the latest Reuters report. The move would mark a sharp policy turnaround after Beijing banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021. The proposal is part of a strategy to strengthen the yuan’s role in international finance. The State Council is set to review and could approve the roadmap later this month, according to the report. The plan is to expand global use of the yuan and counter Washington’s accelerating push for stablecoin dominance. Beyond the council review, China’s top leadership will hold a study session by the end of August.  That meeting will specifically focus on the yuan’s internationalization and the potential role of stablecoins. Senior leaders are expected to provide policy guidance, specify how the tokens should be integrated into business, and determine clear rules for their position in trade and finance, the report added. Challenging U.S. Dollar Dominance The shift comes at a time when the United States is entrenching its dominance in digital currencies. Dollar-pegged stablecoins already account for the bulk of the $275 billion global stablecoin market. Washington has also moved to formalize its lead. President Donald Trump recently signed the GENIUS Act, which aims to promote USD-backed tokens worldwide. By comparison, China’s currency has been losing ground. The yuan accounted for just 2.88% of global payments in June, its weakest share in two years. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, controlled nearly half of international transactions, according to SWIFT data. For Beijing, the stablecoin strategy is to close that gap, positioning the yuan as a digital rival to the U.S. dollar. Laying the Regulatory Groundwork To avoid destabilizing its financial system, China is crafting a detailed framework for the rollout. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), with other regulators, will be tasked with defining rules, assigning responsibilities, and setting targets for yuan use abroad. According to sources, the plan will also include mechanisms to manage risks such as capital flight, speculative flows, and cyber vulnerabilities. Officials see this as essential to ensuring that stablecoins complement, rather than undermine, existing monetary policy. Hong Kong and Shanghai as Launch Pads Two financial hubs will serve as launch pads for the project. Hong Kong, which introduced a stablecoin ordinance on August 1, will play a key role in offshore issuance. A PBOC advisor has already floated the idea of a Hong Kong-based yuan stablecoin to bypass capital restrictions. Meanwhile, Shanghai is building an international operations hub for the digital yuan. Together, these two financial centers will accelerate both domestic trials and offshore applications of yuan-backed stablecoins. International Push and SCO Summit China’s global ambitions will also feature at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1, could see Beijing discuss the use of yuan stablecoins for cross-border trade and settlement. Chinese exporters have already embraced dollar-backed stablecoins for faster international transactions. By introducing a yuan alternative, Beijing hopes to wean them off the dollar and accelerate the adoption of its own currency in global commerce Challenges That Remain Despite the enthusiasm, China faces steep hurdles. Its strict capital controls limit the free movement of money across borders, raising questions about how a yuan stablecoin could function on a truly global scale. Analysts warn that unless Beijing loosens some restrictions, yuan-backed tokens may struggle to compete with the liquidity and flexibility of dollar-based stablecoins. Still, the broader significance is clear. By embracing stablecoins, China is signaling that it no longer views crypto technology purely as a threat but as a strategic asset in the global currency race.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20134+2.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001748-6.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01417+3.35%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+11.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share
Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Google Trends data shows global searches for “alt season” have slid to 45, down from a peak score of 100 […] The post Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.54-1.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006904+16.91%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002689-12.09%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/21 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE

Best Meme Coins To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Ranks #1 Over Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu And Bonk