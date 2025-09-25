The post Chinese Tesla Competitor Buying $1 Billion Worth of BTC, ETH, and BNB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Diversified crypto portfolio  Jumping on crypto train  The board of directors of Chinese company Jiuzi Holdings, which specializes in selling battery-operated electronic vehicles, has approved a new cryptocurrency asset investment policy that allows deploying up to $1 billion for conducting cryptocurrency purchases.  This comes after the company appointed blockchain and artificial intelligence expert Doug Buerger as its chief operating officer (COO).  Buerger will be responsible for overseeing the company’s digital asset strategy.   Diversified crypto portfolio  Apart from Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, the company will also hold Ethereum (ETH) and BNB.  The board would have to approve the purchase of any additional tokens beyond these two.  You Might Also Like Jiuzi says that it will adhere to high custody standards, stressing that it will not engage in self-custody.  Jumping on crypto train  After Tesla, the leading e-car maker in the world, adopted Bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset, some of its minor competitors followed suit.  Daymak, for instance, introduced the first-ever automobile capable of mining cryptocurrencies back in 2021.     As reported by U.Today, Faraday Future, a zombie e-car manufacturer whose stock has plunged by nearly 100% from its peak, also recently debuted a crypto strategy, which some viewed as a sign of desperation. Bitcoin comprises nearly half of the company’s crypto index. The company wowed observers with its highly futuristic concept car in 2016, but it has since been plagued by persistent production delays. Source: https://u.today/chinese-tesla-competitor-buying-1-billion-worth-of-btc-eth-and-bnbThe post Chinese Tesla Competitor Buying $1 Billion Worth of BTC, ETH, and BNB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Diversified crypto portfolio  Jumping on crypto train  The board of directors of Chinese company Jiuzi Holdings, which specializes in selling battery-operated electronic vehicles, has approved a new cryptocurrency asset investment policy that allows deploying up to $1 billion for conducting cryptocurrency purchases.  This comes after the company appointed blockchain and artificial intelligence expert Doug Buerger as its chief operating officer (COO).  Buerger will be responsible for overseeing the company’s digital asset strategy.   Diversified crypto portfolio  Apart from Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, the company will also hold Ethereum (ETH) and BNB.  The board would have to approve the purchase of any additional tokens beyond these two.  You Might Also Like Jiuzi says that it will adhere to high custody standards, stressing that it will not engage in self-custody.  Jumping on crypto train  After Tesla, the leading e-car maker in the world, adopted Bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset, some of its minor competitors followed suit.  Daymak, for instance, introduced the first-ever automobile capable of mining cryptocurrencies back in 2021.     As reported by U.Today, Faraday Future, a zombie e-car manufacturer whose stock has plunged by nearly 100% from its peak, also recently debuted a crypto strategy, which some viewed as a sign of desperation. Bitcoin comprises nearly half of the company’s crypto index. The company wowed observers with its highly futuristic concept car in 2016, but it has since been plagued by persistent production delays. Source: https://u.today/chinese-tesla-competitor-buying-1-billion-worth-of-btc-eth-and-bnb

Chinese Tesla Competitor Buying $1 Billion Worth of BTC, ETH, and BNB

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:05
1
1$0,01596+%27,65
Union
U$0,010227+%0,27
Binance Coin
BNB$1.016,57+%0,75
Bitcoin
BTC$113.500,3+%1,83
CAR
CAR$0,007903-%0,75
Ethereum
ETH$4.155,51+%0,33
  • Diversified crypto portfolio 
  • Jumping on crypto train 

The board of directors of Chinese company Jiuzi Holdings, which specializes in selling battery-operated electronic vehicles, has approved a new cryptocurrency asset investment policy that allows deploying up to $1 billion for conducting cryptocurrency purchases. 

This comes after the company appointed blockchain and artificial intelligence expert Doug Buerger as its chief operating officer (COO). 

Buerger will be responsible for overseeing the company’s digital asset strategy.  

Diversified crypto portfolio 

Apart from Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, the company will also hold Ethereum (ETH) and BNB. 

The board would have to approve the purchase of any additional tokens beyond these two. 

You Might Also Like

Jiuzi says that it will adhere to high custody standards, stressing that it will not engage in self-custody. 

Jumping on crypto train 

After Tesla, the leading e-car maker in the world, adopted Bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset, some of its minor competitors followed suit. 

Daymak, for instance, introduced the first-ever automobile capable of mining cryptocurrencies back in 2021.    

As reported by U.Today, Faraday Future, a zombie e-car manufacturer whose stock has plunged by nearly 100% from its peak, also recently debuted a crypto strategy, which some viewed as a sign of desperation. Bitcoin comprises nearly half of the company’s crypto index. The company wowed observers with its highly futuristic concept car in 2016, but it has since been plagued by persistent production delays.

Source: https://u.today/chinese-tesla-competitor-buying-1-billion-worth-of-btc-eth-and-bnb

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0,4727+%2,07
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01223+%3,11
MetYa
MET$0,2324+%0,38
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]
Movement
MOVE$0,1176+%1,46
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:40
Share
Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 […]
1
1$0,016504+%32,33
Union
U$0,010235+%1,71
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,714+%1,76
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:55
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO