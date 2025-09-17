Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity.

Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) allows them to now undertake cross-chain deposits of over a dozen blockchains. This introduction of the launch is a step in the right direction of moving digital assets across various chains with ease and speed.

USDC Stablecoin Integration on HyperEVM Simplifies Developer Access Without Code Changes

USDC on HyperEVM is completely supported and controlled. It maintains a value ratio of 1:1 with the U.S dollar. Circle also provides on- and off-ramps of institutions via Circle Mint. This assists the companies in transferring money in and out of crypto with ease. The new configuration also enables the developers to integrate USDC with their apps on HyperEVM without code-switching.

This is only the beginning. Circle will integrate HyperEVM with Hyperliquid in terms of spot and perpetual market spots. At present, USDC on HyperEVM is independent of the one on HyperCore. Accordingly, trading services will not be compromised. But in the subsequent stage, users can transfer USDC across HyperEVM and HyperCore, as well as cross-chain activity via CCTP V2.

Circle has also undertaken a strategic decision of investing in Hyperliquid ecosystem. It declared to make the initial investment in Hype Tokens. This demonstrates that Circle is very keen on collaborating with the Hyperliquid community. Circle also considers becoming a Hyperliquid validator so that it can have a larger role in network governance.

Over the past few months, Circle has developed close ties to the Hyperliquid core team and other developers. The HyperEVM ecosystem has a huge potential to the company. Circle considers the community to be one of the most prolific and progressive in crypto currently. Enabling this platform is one of the aims of Circle to increase trusted digital dollar infrastructure over the internet.

USDC Offers On-Demand Liquidity in Major Financial Markets Worldwide

This debut also follows the long term mission of Circle. USDC has been developing a solid foundation on which Circle has been operating almost eight years. Although it is easy to have anyone launch a stable coin, forming real value is far much harder. Circle has established strong liquidity and infrastructure as well as a large user base of USDC. As a matter of fact, USDC stablecoin has already enabled close to 40 trillion on-chain transactions to date.

All subsequent USDCs issued are based on that international network. The inclusion of USDC in the products of the developers benefits everyone who uses the coin. This forms an effective loop of development of usefulness and reach of the stablecoin. The goal of Circle is to make the USDC helpful to both developers and traders as well as end users.

Lastly, Circle has established good working relations with banks and regulators in the international context. It has now provided USDC on-demand liquidity at scale in key financial markets such as U.S., UK, EU, Singapore, Japan among others. It is due to this that the financial institutions can create and redeem the USDC with ease and security. The addition of HyperEVM to the list of services that Circle provides enhances the position of the company as a leader in the digital finance and introduces additional trusted offerings to the crypto market.