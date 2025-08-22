CME Data Shows Shift in Fed Rate Cut Expectations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 19:46
Key Points:
  • Shift in CME’s FedWatch data reveals probable policy change.
  • 71.3% chance for 25 basis point cut in September.
  • Market volatility increases amid uncertainty before Jackson Hole.

Ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on August 22, CME ‘FedWatch’ data shows a 71.3% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September.

Market volatility spikes as the crypto sector awaits Powell’s address, impacting Bitcoin and BNB, reflecting overarching economic anxieties and investor caution.

Data Highlights Fed’s 71.3% September Rate Cut Odds

Prior to Powell’s anticipated remarks at Jackson Hole on August 22, 2025, the CME’s “FedWatch” tool displayed a sharp decline in the probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut, positioning it at 71.3%. In contrast, the probability for rates to remain unchanged clocked in at 28.7%, with mixed sentiment for October’s FOMC meeting, where only 14.6% forecasts no change. These probabilities underscore the market’s cautious stance ahead of Powell’s guidance. Subsequent impacts were notable across crypto markets, with significant price movements seen in major and altcoins.

The anticipated rate cut has already twisted market dynamics, with cryptocurrencies showing heightened volatility. Amid Powell’s silence, traders have exhibited risk-off behavior, with Bitcoin dipping slightly and BNB experiencing gains. Market participants are closely monitoring Powell’s forthcoming comments for clearer signals on interest rate policies. This cautious stance is reflected in the market’s ambivalence towards immediate economic outcomes. No official insights have yet been released by key leadership and industry figures.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis

Crypto Volatility Rises with Eye on Powell’s Speech

Did you know?
Historical precedents at Jackson Hole often stir significant reactions in crypto markets, with past surprises in Fed policy leading to sharp volatility in BTC and ETH.

Bitcoin’s current metrics indicate an ongoing turbulence. Trading at $112,907.71, it suggests investor hesitance ahead of the Fed’s potential rate cut. As of the latest update, its market cap stands at $2.25 trillion with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.12 billion, reflecting a decrease. BTC still dominates the market with a 58.51% share, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:04 UTC on August 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis from Coincu suggests that the current uncertainty may dampen short-term crypto sentiment, yet could fuel longer-term positioning as new economic policies clarify. This is evidenced by Bitcoin’s 60-day rise of 10.90%, illustrating its resilience despite macroeconomic challenges.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-expectation-impact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
