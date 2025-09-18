CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 01:00
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09026+1.06%
Solana
SOL$236.08-0.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,645.33-0.67%
XRP
XRP$3.02-0.61%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02542+0.55%

TLDR

  • CME to launch Solana & XRP options, expanding crypto derivatives beyond BTC/ETH.
  • CME boosts crypto suite with SOL & XRP options after record futures volumes.
  • Solana & XRP options debut at CME, reflecting surging institutional demand.
  • CME widens digital asset reach with Solana, XRP options launching Oct. 13, 2025.
  • Institutional crypto trading deepens as CME adds SOL & XRP futures options.

CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) shares advanced $2.51 to $262.33 following its announcement to launch options on Solana and XRP futures.

CME Group Inc. (CME)

This move, subject to regulatory clearance, positions the firm to expand its crypto derivatives suite beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The new products, offering more flexible trading instruments, are scheduled to launch on October 13, 2025.

Solana Futures Options Set for Expansion Amid Record Volumes

CME Group confirmed it will introduce options on both standard and Micro Solana (SOL) futures contracts. These contracts will feature expiries available daily, monthly, and quarterly, enabling refined exposure and risk strategies. Their addition reflects rising market demand for structured instruments beyond legacy digital assets.

The momentum follows strong growth in Solana futures, which launched in March 2025 and quickly gained institutional traction. Since inception, over 540,000 contracts worth $22.3 billion in notional value have been traded. August 2025 set records, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 9,000 contracts and open interest of 12,500 contracts.

CME emphasized that these metrics demonstrate maturing demand for Solana-based derivatives. This performance cements Solana’s role in institutional portfolios and enhances CME’s multi-asset crypto offering. CME’s move expands access and risk management options for clients trading alternative digital assets.

XRP Futures Options Mark Further Derivatives Diversification

CME will launch options on XRP and Micro XRP futures, also targeting an October 13 go-live date. The introduction aims to meet rising demand for crypto derivatives diversification and greater asset class exposure. CME will offer these contracts with a broad range of expiry windows to suit varying strategies.

XRP futures, introduced in May 2025, saw more than 370,000 contracts traded, totaling $16.2 billion in notional value. The product reached a record ADV of 6,600 contracts in August and an open interest of 9,300 contracts. These figures suggest accelerating interest in regulated XRP derivatives from professional market participants.

The growing adoption of XRP derivatives showcases the broader trend toward institutional crypto product offerings. CME’s inclusion of XRP options helps meet the risk management needs of asset managers and liquidity providers. As demand for regulated alternatives grows, CME is reinforcing its leadership in digital asset markets.

Strategic Impact and Market Support from Key Institutions

CME Group’s crypto expansion continues to attract support from major liquidity providers, including Cumberland (DRW) and FalconX. Both firms confirmed their readiness to support the new products and cited growing client interest in alternative crypto hedging tools. The new contracts align with evolving institutional requirements for managing digital asset exposure.

FalconX pointed to the rise of crypto asset treasuries as a driver for enhanced derivative access. Cumberland emphasized the shift from reliance on Bitcoin and Ethereum alone to broader product inclusion. This partnership signals deeper market engagement and institutional readiness for advanced crypto instruments.

The successful launch of these products will further diversify CME’s offerings and attract a broader set of market participants. While the launch remains subject to regulatory approval, strong early performance and institutional partnerships suggest solid market readiness. CME’s announcement has sparked momentum in its stock, which reflects the market’s positive outlook.

 

The post CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.546-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-4.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01698-2.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5198-1.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12638-0.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$235.34-0.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,530.25-0.84%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?