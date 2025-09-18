CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 18 that according to The Block, CME Group plans to launch Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) futures options on October 13, pending regulatory review. CME said on Wednesday that the new contracts will cover standard and micro options on SOL and XRP futures, with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. The new options are intended to give institutional investors and active traders greater flexibility in managing their risk exposure to the two cryptocurrencies. Giovanni Vicioso, CME's global head of cryptocurrency products, said the plan to launch options is due to the "significant growth and increasing liquidity" of the exchange's SOL and XRP futures.

