CME Group Set To Introduce Options On XRP And Solana Futures Next Month ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:18
Union
U$0.014151+6.40%
Solana
SOL$248.45+5.66%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198279+2.50%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000811+2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0883+1.40%
XRP
XRP$3.1197+3.21%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), which runs the world’s largest regulated derivatives marketplace, plans to expand its crypto derivatives lineup by launching options on XRP and Solana futures on October 13, 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

The contracts will cover both standard and micro-sized options on SOL and XRP futures, with expiries available daily, monthly, and quarterly, CME announced on Wednesday. The new derivative products are designed to give institutional and active traders more flexibility in managing exposure to the two altcoins.

Trading will be conducted via CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. 

Significant Growth Of CME’s Solana And XRP Futures

According to the CME Group, the latest decision builds on record trading activity in Solana and XRP futures contracts since their introduction earlier this year.

Since March, more than 540,000 SOL futures contracts (roughly $22 billion notional) have traded, while XRP futures have seen over 370,000 contracts (approximately $16 billion notional) change hands since the launch in May.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Giovanni Vicioso, CME’s global head of cryptocurrency products, noted that the planned launch reflects the “significant growth and increasing liquidity” in crypto futures markets. Vicioso believes the options will serve from “institutions to sophisticated, active, individual traders.”

Both offerings set records last month, with Solana futures averaging $437 million in daily notional volume and XRP averaging $385 million.

Market participants, including Cumberland and FalconX, welcomed the new additions, suggesting that the demand for hedging tools beyond Bitcoin and Ether has surged alongside digital asset treasury adoption.

Wen Spot XRP ETFs? 

Meanwhile, the crypto community eagerly awaits the launch of the first U.S.-listed spot Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed rulings on multiple ETF applications, but some pundits believe approvals are imminent.

Today (Sept.18), REX Shares and Osprey Funds will launch the first ETF tied to XRP on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker XRPR. However, as ZyCrypto covered earlier, this product is not entirely a “pure” spot fund. It will hold XRP directly while allocating roughly 40% of its assets to shares of other XRP-related ETFs.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/cme-group-set-to-introduce-options-on-xrp-and-solana-futures-next-month/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 18, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01709-1.78%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0468-3.30%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 18:00
Share
Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.00371+271.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04469+4.39%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02523+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0455+1.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.06508+2.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+8.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE