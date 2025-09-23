The post Coinbase and Cloudflare form x402 Foundation for web payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare announced the creation of the x402 Foundation on Tuesday, calling it a new governance body designed to advance payment integration directly into the internet’s core protocols. The initiative builds on the HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code, historically unused, to enable the x402 protocol—an approach embedding payments into web interactions. The move is intended to reduce friction in digital transactions and lay the groundwork for agent-driven commerce across AI systems, APIs, and applications. The x402 protocol is gaining momentum among developers and enterprises experimenting with pay-per-use models. Early pilots include per-request access to artificial intelligence models, on-demand data streams, micropayments for creators, and pay-as-you-go storage and content delivery. By standardizing these interactions, x402 could allow machine-to-machine transactions—sometimes described as “agentic commerce”—to scale in ways that legacy payment rails have struggled to support. The x402 Foundation aims to ensure the standard remains open and neutral. Its governance model is expected to encourage contributions across the ecosystem, preventing fragmentation as adoption widens. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-cloudflare-x402The post Coinbase and Cloudflare form x402 Foundation for web payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare announced the creation of the x402 Foundation on Tuesday, calling it a new governance body designed to advance payment integration directly into the internet’s core protocols. The initiative builds on the HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code, historically unused, to enable the x402 protocol—an approach embedding payments into web interactions. The move is intended to reduce friction in digital transactions and lay the groundwork for agent-driven commerce across AI systems, APIs, and applications. The x402 protocol is gaining momentum among developers and enterprises experimenting with pay-per-use models. Early pilots include per-request access to artificial intelligence models, on-demand data streams, micropayments for creators, and pay-as-you-go storage and content delivery. By standardizing these interactions, x402 could allow machine-to-machine transactions—sometimes described as “agentic commerce”—to scale in ways that legacy payment rails have struggled to support. The x402 Foundation aims to ensure the standard remains open and neutral. Its governance model is expected to encourage contributions across the ecosystem, preventing fragmentation as adoption widens. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-cloudflare-x402

Coinbase and Cloudflare form x402 Foundation for web payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:53
GET
GET$0,005812-9,39%
Movement
MOVE$0,1168+1,74%
FORM
FORM$1,1158-7,55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016147-3,95%
Loomlay
LAY$0,0078-14,00%

Coinbase and Cloudflare announced the creation of the x402 Foundation on Tuesday, calling it a new governance body designed to advance payment integration directly into the internet’s core protocols.

The initiative builds on the HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code, historically unused, to enable the x402 protocol—an approach embedding payments into web interactions. The move is intended to reduce friction in digital transactions and lay the groundwork for agent-driven commerce across AI systems, APIs, and applications.

The x402 protocol is gaining momentum among developers and enterprises experimenting with pay-per-use models. Early pilots include per-request access to artificial intelligence models, on-demand data streams, micropayments for creators, and pay-as-you-go storage and content delivery.

By standardizing these interactions, x402 could allow machine-to-machine transactions—sometimes described as “agentic commerce”—to scale in ways that legacy payment rails have struggled to support.

The x402 Foundation aims to ensure the standard remains open and neutral. Its governance model is expected to encourage contributions across the ecosystem, preventing fragmentation as adoption widens.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-cloudflare-x402

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]
Vice
VICE$0,03569+6,47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01721-15,59%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2863-5,26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 00:31
Share
Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Fed members Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee made important statements regarding interest rate cuts. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?
SphereX
HERE$0,00022+10,00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:32
Share
Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

What if the best chance for extraordinary returns wasn’t in established giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but hidden in the […] The post Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0,0157+2,81%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0,61123+0,63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:15
Share

Trending News

More

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus