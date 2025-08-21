Coinbase CEO Sets $1M Price Target for Bitcoin by 2030

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/21 16:29
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has set an audacious target for Bitcoin by the end of the decade.  Armstrong now joins other industry figures to predict Bitcoin’s surge to $1 million by the end of the decade, specifically by 2030. He made the bold prediction in an interview yesterday on the Cheeky Pint podcast Armstrong’s forecast comes as Bitcoin struggles to recover from a recent price dip that saw it crash to around $112,387. Despite the collapse, the Coinbase CEO believes the premier cryptocurrency would pick up steam and rally to $1 million over the next few years.  Factors Backing Coinbase CEO $1M Prediction  Some factors backing his prediction include the regulatory progress in the United States’ crypto industry. Specifically, he mentioned the GENIUS Act, which has already been signed into law to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins.  He also highlighted the Market Structure legislation, currently in the Senate, as another regulatory progress that could provide a clear set of rules for crypto. Armstrong noted that if the Market Structure legislation passes by the end of the year, it would represent a major milestone for the industry.  In addition, the Coinbase CEO referenced the U.S. government’s interest in Bitcoin as evident in President Trump's signing an executive order mandating the creation of a strategic reserve for BTC.  He noted that just five years ago, the idea of the government holding Bitcoin would have been considered crazy. However, the U.S. government has already signaled its intention to hold Bitcoin. The top industry stakeholder believes other G20 countries are likely to follow the U.S. to create a national-level demand for Bitcoin.  Bitcoin to $1M Predictions  Meanwhile, Armstrong is not the only industry leader who believes Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2030. In June, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, also shared a similar prediction, arguing that the world’s largest cryptocurrency could trade at $1 million per coin by the end of the decade.  Eric Trump, the second son of the U.S. President, recently teased that Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next couple of years. In addition, Twitter (now X) co-founder Jack Dorsey expects Bitcoin to clinch the $1 million target by 2030.  From the current price of $113,715, Bitcoin's price must soar 779.39% to hit the $1 million milestone. This would push its valuation to $20 trillion, assuming 20 million Bitcoins are in circulation.  Bitcoin Must Hold $124K Before Aiming for Loftier Targets  As expected, the Coinbase CEO's $1 million prediction has sparked a major debate in the industry. Some users are debating whether the target is within the realm of possibility.  James McKay, founder of McKay Research, emphasized that the $1 million forecast is a realistic target, given that Standard Chartered also expects Bitcoin to reach $500,000 by 2028.  However, he issued a caution, reminding investors that Bitcoin still needs to revisit and hold the $124,000 level–its ATH target–before considering loftier targets like $500,000 or $1 million.

