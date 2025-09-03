Coinbase Equity Futures to Blend Mag 7 Tech Stocks With Crypto ETFs

Coinbase Derivatives said it will introduce a new type of equity index futures contract later this month, offering investors exposure to both leading U.S. technology stocks and cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a single product.

Launching Sept. 22, the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures will be the first U.S.-listed derivatives contracts to combine traditional equities with digital assets, according to a blog post.

The move, said the company, marks expansion beyond single-asset derivatives into multi-asset offerings designed to give investors thematic exposure to innovation and growth sectors.

The new index includes ten components weighted equally at 10% each. It consists of the so-called “Magnificent 7” stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla — along with Coinbase’s own stock and two crypto ETFs: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). MarketVector, known for its crypto and thematic indexes, will serve as the official index provider.

Contracts will be monthly and cash-settled, with each representing $1 multiplied by the index level. At an index value of $3,000, for example, the notional value of one contract would be $3,000. The index will be rebalanced quarterly to restore equal weighting across all components.

Coinbase framed the product as a way for investors to manage multi-asset risk more efficiently while gaining exposure to both sides of the innovation economy — Silicon Valley tech leaders and blockchain-native assets.

“Equity index futures mark the next evolution of our product suite and pave the way for a new era of multi-asset derivatives,” the company said in its announcement.

The launch comes amid growing investor appetite for crossover products that bridge traditional finance and crypto markets. Coinbase said it plans to expand availability of the contracts to retail users in the months ahead, though they will initially trade on partner platforms.





