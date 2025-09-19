Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

By: Coindoo
2025/09/19 22:40

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of the 2021 bull run.

The milestone suggests more than just numbers on a balance sheet. Analysts say it reflects a revival of trust in the sector, with money from both institutions and retail investors flowing back into one of the industry’s most established platforms. The exchange’s reserves include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and leading ERC-20 stablecoins, underscoring the scale of assets being parked under its custody.

What the Surge Could Mean

When reserves expand on major trading venues, liquidity typically improves and momentum can build more easily during rallies. For some market watchers, Coinbase’s rising balances are an early sign that a new wave of accumulation is underway — one that could eventually feed into the next strong upward phase for digital assets.

CryptoOnchain highlighted that the sharp jump mirrors behavior seen in previous cycles, when capital parked on exchanges often preceded heightened activity and volatility across the market.

READ MORE:

Dogecoin News: Analysts Spot Early Signs of a Major Price Move

Coinbase’s Role in the Bigger Picture

Coinbase’s position as a preferred custodian for large players has only strengthened during a period when regulatory clarity is still evolving. With reserves now back to levels last witnessed nearly four years ago, the company is increasingly viewed as a global anchor of trust and liquidity.

Market analysts argue that the return to multi-year highs shows more than a simple recovery. It suggests that long-term investors, far from exiting, are committing deeper capital into the system, potentially setting the stage for a renewed growth trajectory across the broader crypto ecosystem.

If history is any guide, this fresh build-up of reserves could be one of the clearest early signals that the market is preparing for its next big move.

