Coinbase Predicts ‘Full-Scale’ Altcoin Season As Bitcoin Dominance Falls Below 60%

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/08/15 23:19
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006276-12.74%
MAY
MAY$0.04967+0.62%

Coinbase says the crypto market may be on the verge of a ‘’full-scale’’ altcoin season as Bitcoin dominance dips below 60%, signaling early rotation into altcoins.

Rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month would be the main driver, it said in its monthly outlook.

Flatter headline inflation last month and falling energy prices boosted expectations for a September rate cut to 92%, according to futures data

Lower interest rates often drive capital into riskier assets, and Coinbase notes that a portion of the $7 trillion parked in US money market funds could flow into cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase defines an altcoin season as when at least 75% of the top 50 altcoins outperform Bitcoin over the past 90 days.

On-chain data and market indicators suggest conditions are aligning for a broader altcoin breakout. Coinbase’s Altcoin Season Index currently sits in the low 40s, up from below 25 in July, signaling early momentum.

CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index is now 44, up from below 25 in July. Blockchain Center’s index sits at 53, and CryptoRank’s is at 50.

Coinbase Institutional’s research head, David Duong, said momentum is being driven by institutional interest in Ethereum, digital asset treasuries, and stablecoin trends.

While these metrics have yet to reach the 75 threshold that marks a full altseason, analysts say the trajectory points to a potential incoming surge.

Altcoin Market Roars Back Above $1 Trillion

Altcoins are seeing a big comeback in 2025, with both trading activity and prices rising sharply. Data from Coinalyze, TradingView, and Coinbase shows that the Altcoin Open Interest (OI) Dominance Ratio, which tracks how much money is in altcoin derivatives compared to Bitcoin, has jumped this year.

This means more traders are betting on altcoins instead of just BTC. Altcoin market value, which dropped below $0.6 trillion in late 2024, has bounced back strongly, and is now above $1 trillion.

The rise comes as the crypto market enjoys better liquidity and renewed investor confidence, pushing more speculative trading into non-Bitcoin assets. Past spikes in the OI Dominance Ratio, like in 2022 and 2024, often brought both big rallies and sharp pullbacks.

While the current surge could mean another altcoin season is getting underway, it also carries the risk of higher volatility. With global economic uncertainty and regulatory changes still in play, traders are watching closely to see if this rally can last.

Bitcoin Dominance Drops Below 60%

Crypto trader Ito Shimotsuma noted that Bitcoin just had its first monthly bearish cross since January 2021. Back then, altcoins rose for four months, and he believes a similar pattern now could drive prices up through December 2025.

He added that the rising altcoin market cap and early positive signals from the Altcoin Season Index suggest conditions could favor a bigger altcoin rotation in September.

Bitcoin dominance has fallen to 59.48%, its lowest in more than four months. In mid-June, Bitcoin dominance was above 65%, but it has been dropping steadily as altcoins gain more attention.

The fall shows that traders are moving money into other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, and other top altcoins. This shift often happens during “altseason,” a period when altcoins rise faster than Bitcoin.

The chart shows Bitcoin dominance hit strong resistance near 65% before turning downward. The current 59% level is seen as an important support point; if it breaks, altcoins could take even more market share.

Trading volumes have also grown during this drop, meaning more investors are active in the market. Bitcoin is still the largest cryptocurrency, but its share is shrinking, and competition from other coins is increasing.

Right now, the market is still waiting for a strong signal that can attract new capital and trigger a full altseason. Institutional interest is particularly strong in Ethereum (ETH), driven by digital asset treasuries and stablecoin or real-world asset narratives.

Tokens with higher beta to ETH, like LDO, ARB, ENA, and OP, show varying gains, with LDO benefiting from both ETH’s rally and recent SEC guidance clarifying that liquid staking tokens may not constitute securities under certain conditions.

Related Articles:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)