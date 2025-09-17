Coinbase Requests DOJ to Act Against State Enforcement of Crypto Laws

TLDR

Coinbase asks DOJ to prevent state enforcement cases, citing inconsistent crypto rules.

The company calls for Congress to pass preemption provisions in crypto market bills.

Coinbase’s legal push follows Oregon’s lawsuit over the sale of unregistered securities.

Coinbase supports nationwide, uniform regulation of digital assets to ensure market fairness.

Coinbase has formally asked the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to take action against state-level enforcement of cryptocurrency regulations. The request follows concerns raised by Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, regarding the increasing trend of states, such as Oregon, pursuing legal cases against the company despite federal law’s stance on digital assets.

In a letter sent to the DOJ, Grewal argued that the federal government must intervene to stop state agencies from imposing their own enforcement actions, particularly in cases where the activities in question are lawful under federal law. He specifically pointed to the Oregon lawsuit, which accused Coinbase of selling unregistered securities in the state. Grewal claimed that this situation contradicts the principles of federalism and causes confusion in the regulatory landscape.

Oregon Lawsuit and Its Broader Implications

The conflict began in April when Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, alleging that the exchange had sold unregistered securities to state residents. This claim mirrored accusations previously brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Coinbase, but the SEC had dropped its case earlier this year.

Despite the absence of a federal case, Oregon and several other states have taken matters into their own hands.

Grewal emphasized the legal inconsistency that arises when states apply their own rules to a digital asset market that is still largely under the jurisdiction of federal law. He described this as an overreach by state governments, arguing that such actions interfere with the efficient operation of a national market and create unnecessary barriers for businesses.

Coinbase’s Call for Preemption in New Crypto Legislation

Coinbase’s push to the DOJ also coincides with ongoing discussions in Congress regarding a new market structure bill for cryptocurrencies. Grewal urged federal officials to advocate for broad preemption provisions in any new legislation, which would ensure that federally regulated digital assets are exempt from state “blue-sky” laws.

These laws typically require state-level registration of securities and could complicate the regulatory environment for crypto companies.

Preemption would allow for uniform federal regulation across the country, eliminating the patchwork of state laws that Coinbase argues could harm the digital asset market’s growth. Grewal also suggested that any new legislation should clarify that state licensing requirements should not apply to crypto intermediaries, thereby preventing states from imposing additional regulatory burdens.

Push for Uniform Crypto Regulation

Coinbase’s position reflects a broader desire within the crypto industry for consistent, nationwide regulation. Many in the industry believe that inconsistent state regulations could stifle innovation and lead to unequal access to crypto services across the U.S. Some states, including New York and California, have already enacted state-specific licensing regimes for crypto businesses.

However, Coinbase and other companies argue that these state-level rules could create confusion and hinder the efficient functioning of a national crypto market.

The company has also filed lawsuits to challenge what it sees as the arbitrary application of state laws. In the case of Oregon, Coinbase is seeking to have the matter heard in federal court, where it believes its arguments about the federal versus state jurisdictional authority will carry more weight.

