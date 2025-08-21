Coinbase Says AltSeason Building as ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA, SHIB Drive $7 Trillion Capital Rotation ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:28
Solana
SOL$187.32+5.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.0523+3.52%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001265+4.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10441+4.33%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006575+2.84%
XRP
XRP$2.9418+2.82%
Cardano
ADA$0.8885+5.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.81+5.76%
Is This The Return Of The Altseason? Pumped Up Altcoins Leave Bitcoin In The Wind

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has rolled out its monthly outlook report, in which it observed that Bitcoin’s market dominance dropped from 65% in May 2025 to 59% in August 2025. The firm noted that CoinMarketCap’s altcoin season index is currently below the 75 threshold, which is a signal that altcoin season is in motion.

Per Coinbase’s data, the divergence in the Altcoin Season Index vs the total altcoin market cap denotes the surge in institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH), aided by rising demand from digital asset treasures and growing interests in stablecoins and real-world assets (RWas).

Coinbase notes that, although its outlook remains constructive, its views on the altcoin season have evolved. To this effect, the firm attributes the decrease in Bitcoin’s dominance to an early rotation of capital into altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin, rather than a full-scale altcoin season at this current stage.

However, the firm maintains an overall optimistic outlook fueled by macro factors and expected regulatory developments. 

As excerpts from the report read; 

AdvertisementFollow ZyCrypto On Google News

&nbsp

“…. with the altcoin market cap climbing and the Altcoin Season Index showing early positive signals, we believe conditions are setting up for a potential rotation into a more mature altcoin season as we head into September.”

Addressing the current conversation on whether Fed cuts could impact the market by indicating a local top for the crypto market come September, Coinbase asserts that Fed easing could instead boost an increase in retail participation in the mid-term.

As noted in the report, this position is fueled by the bulk of retail capital observed on the sidelines in the money market funds and other places, which goes up to over $7 trillion.


Ads by Cointraffic

Source: https://zycrypto.com/coinbase-says-altseason-building-as-eth-xrp-sol-ada-shib-drive-7-trillion-capital-rotation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
Bitcoin
BTC$114,336.21+1.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-20.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:22
Share
Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

The post Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Momentum behind comprehensive U.S. crypto-market legislation accelerated this week after Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said the panel will take up a digital-asset market-structure bill in September. Speaking at the SALT Conference, the South Carolina Republican described the move as a key next step following the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin framework signed into law last month. Scott told industry executives he is courting bipartisan support and believes 12 to 18 Democrats could vote for the measure, enough to secure passage in the narrowly divided chamber. He cautioned, however, that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s vocal opposition is deterring some in her party from endorsing the draft. At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit, Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she expects Congress to “have market structure done this year” and indicated she will back the House-approved Digital Asset Market Clarity Act as a negotiating baseline. The House cleared that bill on July 17 in a 294–134 vote that included 78 Democratic supporters. Representative Bryan Steil added that President Donald Trump is pressing the Senate to move swiftly, forecasting a vote before year-end. If lawmakers meet the September committee deadline and reconcile differences with the House version, the United States could adopt its first broad framework delineating Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of cryptocurrencies before the close of 2025. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/senate-sets-september-vote-path-crypto-market-rules-eyes-year-end-passage-53c82e3d
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02644+20.01%
U
U$0.01821-12.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.89+3.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:02
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10438+4.31%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.231+1.15%
HAI
HAI$0.01032+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 – Where Beginners Can Crush The Tables Without High Pressure

Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million in Bitcoin to Pro-Trump, Anti-Democrat Crypto PAC