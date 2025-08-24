Coinbase Widens In-App DEX Trading in Bid to Become ‘Everything Exchange’

Coinbase Global has broadened access to its in-app decentralized-exchange trading, allowing customers to buy and sell any token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network

Coinbase Global has broadened access to its in-app decentralized-exchange trading, allowing customers to buy and sell any token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said the goal is to offer “everything you want to trade,” while product head Max Branzburg described the plan as turning Coinbase into an “Everything Exchange.”

The feature, introduced about two weeks ago with roughly 1% of users, has already been activated by around 5% of the platform’s customer base. Branzburg added that the number of assets users have traded through the in-app DEX now surpasses the total tokens the company has listed on its centralized exchange in the past 13 years. Support already includes Zora creator coins, and executives signaled that prediction-market and real-world-asset tokens could follow as Base adoption grows.

