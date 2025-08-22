CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/22 02:56
Solayer
LAYER$0.5594-1.02%

Irys has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by CoinFund as it looks to unlock value across the $3 trillion data economy.

Summary
  • CoinFund led the $10 million Series A funding round for Irys, a layer 1 datachain platform.
  • The raise brings Irys’ funding to $20 million, with the platform looking to help unlock onchain data value in a $3 trillion market.

Irys, a programmable datachain platform looking to address fundamental inefficiencies in the $3 trillion data market, said it secured a $10 million Series A round from prominent venture capital firms and investors.

According to details Irys shared with crypto.news on Aug. 21, crypto native investment firm CoinFund led the funding round, with participation from Amber Group, Hypersphere, Tykhe Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, Varrock Ventures, Breed VC and Echo Group. The latest raise brings Irys’ capital injection to $20 million.

https://twitter.com/coinfund_io/status/1958521934309670972

With eyes on the rapidly expanding data economy, Irys is pioneering a layer 1 datachain infrastructure that will allow users to tap into the value that comes with the data they generate. To bring this to reality, Irys is looking at a blockchain platform that combines a data layer and native smart contracts execution layer. 

Leveraging the two, with artificial intelligence integration rising, allows for a platform that enables users to embed instructions on licensing, monetization and access control in data, a design that means data can actively generate value for its creators.

An “AWS moment” for onchain data

Irys, which launched the testnet of its programmable datachain in January 2025, offers Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible execution and has seen notable growth with more than 80 strategic partners and over 600 million data transactions processed. The platform also boasts over 4 million active wallets. 

Team Irys plans to use the funding to expand its infrastructure, team and strategic partnerships. Its eyes are on accelerating institutional adoption of the datachain economy ahead of its mainnet launch.

As Einar Braathen, partner at CoinFund notes, Irys could be the “AWS moment” of the datachain ecosystem. His comment references the disruptive impact that the cloud service Amazon Web Services has had across the market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.111+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000388+2.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Share
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-2.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks