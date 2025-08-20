Coldplay’s Unexpected Hit Surges To A New Peak Yet Again

Coldplay’s “Sparks” rises to No. 30 on the Official Singles chart in the U.K., its highest placement yet after five straight weeks of gains. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images) Getty Images

Coldplay’s song “Sparks” is turning out to be one of the band’s biggest hits in the United Kingdom in years. The group didn’t push the track as a single, but it’s managed to rise to impressive positions on a number of competitive tallies in the group’s home country nonetheless.

A few months ago, “Sparks” went viral on social media, and as is sometimes the case, all that attention translated to quantifiable levels of commercial viability, such as streaming activity and sales. For weeks now, “Sparks” has been on the rise, and once again, it hits a never-before-seen high point on a hugely competitive roster.

“Sparks” Reaches Another New High

“Sparks” flies from No. 36 to No. 30 on the Official Singles chart. In its ninth frame on the tally, which blends sales and streaming activity to show which tunes the British public is consuming, the cut hits its newly-established peak position.

“Sparks” Has Soared for the Past Month

For five weeks straight, “Sparks” has ascended on the Official Singles chart. In each of the past three frames, the tune has climbed to what has turned out to be a new best placement. Three frames back, “Sparks” cracked the top 40 for the first time, jumping from No. 41 to No. 39. The following period, it improved to No. 36, and now it’s gained half a dozen spaces.

“Sparks” Remains a Streaming Favorite, if not a Bestseller

At the moment, “Sparks” doesn’t appear on any sales-focused rosters in the U.K. It does, however, hold at No. 75 on the Official Streaming chart. That’s the cut’s all-time high on the list of the 100 most-played tracks throughout the U.K. on platforms like Spotify.

“Yellow” and “Viva La Vida”

Once again, Coldplay claims a trio of wins on the Official Singles chart, the most allowed per artist at one time. Both “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” appear in the lowest tier, as the former drops five spaces to No. 96 while “Viva La Vida” improves ever so slightly, inching from No. 99 to No. 98. Both of those tunes also appear on the Official Streaming chart, as does “The Scientist.”