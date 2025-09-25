The post CoreWeave secures OpenAI deal worth up to $6.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoreWeave has secured a deal with OpenAI valued at up to $6.5 billion. The partnership supports the rapid scaling of OpenAI’s AI operations and massive GPU/data center requirements. CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider specializing in AI infrastructure, secured a deal with OpenAI worth up to $6.5 billion today. The agreement adds to CoreWeave’s expanding partnerships with major AI companies as demand for specialized computing infrastructure surges. The company was recently valued at $75 billion and maintains a $6.3 billion capacity guarantee deal with Nvidia through 2032. OpenAI is pursuing ambitious infrastructure expansion, reportedly planning to spend around $100 billion on GPU rentals as part of a broader $450 billion investment over the next five years. The AI research company has outlined goals to produce a gigawatt of new AI capacity weekly. The arrangement supports OpenAI’s massive GPU and data center requirements as it scales its operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coreweave-openai-6-5b-deal-ai-infrastructure/The post CoreWeave secures OpenAI deal worth up to $6.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoreWeave has secured a deal with OpenAI valued at up to $6.5 billion. The partnership supports the rapid scaling of OpenAI’s AI operations and massive GPU/data center requirements. CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider specializing in AI infrastructure, secured a deal with OpenAI worth up to $6.5 billion today. The agreement adds to CoreWeave’s expanding partnerships with major AI companies as demand for specialized computing infrastructure surges. The company was recently valued at $75 billion and maintains a $6.3 billion capacity guarantee deal with Nvidia through 2032. OpenAI is pursuing ambitious infrastructure expansion, reportedly planning to spend around $100 billion on GPU rentals as part of a broader $450 billion investment over the next five years. The AI research company has outlined goals to produce a gigawatt of new AI capacity weekly. The arrangement supports OpenAI’s massive GPU and data center requirements as it scales its operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coreweave-openai-6-5b-deal-ai-infrastructure/

CoreWeave secures OpenAI deal worth up to $6.5B

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:02
Key Takeaways

  • CoreWeave has secured a deal with OpenAI valued at up to $6.5 billion.
  • The partnership supports the rapid scaling of OpenAI’s AI operations and massive GPU/data center requirements.

CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider specializing in AI infrastructure, secured a deal with OpenAI worth up to $6.5 billion today.

The agreement adds to CoreWeave’s expanding partnerships with major AI companies as demand for specialized computing infrastructure surges. The company was recently valued at $75 billion and maintains a $6.3 billion capacity guarantee deal with Nvidia through 2032.

OpenAI is pursuing ambitious infrastructure expansion, reportedly planning to spend around $100 billion on GPU rentals as part of a broader $450 billion investment over the next five years. The AI research company has outlined goals to produce a gigawatt of new AI capacity weekly.

The arrangement supports OpenAI’s massive GPU and data center requirements as it scales its operations.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coreweave-openai-6-5b-deal-ai-infrastructure/

