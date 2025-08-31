Could Bitcoin Really Hit $1 Million by 2035? Analyst Says Yes

Bitcoin

Market watcher Fred Krueger has outlined what he believes is Bitcoin’s long-term path toward the highly speculated $1 million milestone by 2035 – and it all comes down to whether the asset can capture enough of the world’s ever-expanding money supply.

According to Krueger, global economies inject around $10 trillion in fresh capital every year through monetary expansion. If just a fraction of that liquidity — roughly 10% — were to find its way into Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency could be propelled to the million-dollar mark within the next decade. Over a 10-year span, Krueger noted, more than $100 trillion is set to be printed, meaning Bitcoin would only need to capture 1% of those flows to meet the ambitious target.

Inflation as the Driving Force

Krueger pointed to the erosion of purchasing power as the key motivator. With fiat currencies expanding at an estimated 7% annually, he argues that each dollar, euro, and yen loses value over time. Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly looking for assets that hold their worth. Unlike traditional money, Bitcoin’s capped supply offers what Krueger describes as the “only truly fixed monetary system” available today.

Why the Timing Matters Now

What makes the coming cycle different, Krueger added, is that the infrastructure for large-scale capital entry into Bitcoin already exists. With the rollout of spot ETFs, corporate treasuries adding BTC to reserves, and even early experiments with government-level holdings, institutional adoption has never been easier. The regulatory groundwork has been laid, and Bitcoin is more accessible than at any point in its history.

“For the first time, trillions in annual liquidity have a direct channel into Bitcoin,” Krueger emphasized, suggesting that the next decade could determine whether the cryptocurrency cements itself as the global hedge against fiat debasement.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

