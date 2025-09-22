Pará court workers are victims of a Bitcoin sextortion scheme. Grasp how the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará recommends guarding against such online menace. Court workers of the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará (TJPA) are now the targets of an increasing sextortion scheme that requires payments in Bitcoin.  This fraud involves threatening emails to compel […] The post Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Pará court workers are victims of a Bitcoin sextortion scheme. Grasp how the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará recommends guarding against such online menace. Court workers of the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará (TJPA) are now the targets of an increasing sextortion scheme that requires payments in Bitcoin.  This fraud involves threatening emails to compel […] The post Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 23:00
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02025-16.28%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019+2.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-1.96%

Pará court workers are victims of a Bitcoin sextortion scheme. Grasp how the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará recommends guarding against such online menace.

Court workers of the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará (TJPA) are now the targets of an increasing sextortion scheme that requires payments in Bitcoin.  This fraud involves threatening emails to compel users to buy cryptocurrencies.

The TJPA press office reported that such emails claim that the computers may have been hacked, including webcams and microphones. 

The texts threaten to publish fake scandalizing videos unless a ransom is provided in Bitcoins immediately.

Spam Emails Mask Real Threat

Such a scam may also involve actual passwords stolen in past data breaches. This fact deceives the victims into trusting the assertions. 

The threats are even more believable as the criminals tend to spoof the email address of the victim herself.

These messages were disclosed by the Information Technology and Communication Secretariat (Setic) of the TJPA in both official and personal email accounts of court employees.

Powerful Security Recommendations.

The Tribunal recommends that employees avoid any response to these threats or any links. They should not give the ransom because this will only give more attacks

Rather, the affected employees are supposed to treat such emails as spam and delete them. 

Setic encourages the use of powerful and distinctive passwords, the change of antivirus programs, two-factor authentication, and immediate reporting of suspicious emails to the security department of the court.

The Tribunal establishes that there have been no actual breaches of recordings or devices.  The sextortion schemes are coercive ones that are only meant to extort cryptocurrency payments.

This caution by the TJPA reflects a wider trend in the world where digital criminals are utilizing the element of fear and urgency to take advantage of victims in digital scams with the aim of making them spend money on them.

The post Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011436-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00373-27.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016882-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-9.87%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.908-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15527-4.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03261-6.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center