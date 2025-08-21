Cracker Barrel stock crashes 11% after ‘woke Bud Light’ moment

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares plunged nearly 11% on Thursday, dropping $6.47 to $52.55, after the company unveiled a new logo that has sparked heated backlash online.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stock price. Source: Google Finance

The redesign, which replaces the restaurant chain’s long-standing rustic emblem with a modernized version, has ignited criticism from customers and commentators who argue the move undermines the brand’s heritage.

Social media was quick to draw parallels to Bud Light controversy, when Anheuser-Busch faced boycotts and tumbling sales following a marketing decision that alienated part of its core customer base.

Political figures have also weighed in. Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz criticized the move directly, saying:

The sell-off underscores how sensitive legacy brands have become to cultural and political debates, particularly when long-time customers perceive changes as an erosion of identity. While Cracker Barrel has yet to issue a public statement addressing the backlash, the sharp market reaction suggests investors fear a prolonged hit to consumer loyalty.