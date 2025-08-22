Cracker Barrel stock falls 10% amid backlash to brand refresh

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 04:00
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.442-5.40%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022396-2.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-2.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.52%
Cracker Barrel shares dropped 10% after unveiling a new logo and brand refresh, sparking investor and customer backlash over the company’s modernization strategy.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store tumbled about 10% on Thursday after the restaurant chain unveiled a redesigned logo and broader brand refresh that drew swift reactions from investors and customers alike.

The Tennessee-based company, long known for its Southern country aesthetic and comfort-food menu, said the move is part of a strategic transformation launched in May 2024 to modernize its image while retaining its roots in hospitality.

At the time of writing, the stock was trading at $54.20, down by 8.17%.

Logo overhaul sparks controversy

The new logo eliminates one of the chain’s most recognizable visual elements: the image of a man leaning against a barrel.

The updated branding instead features the words Cracker Barrel on a yellow background, while the phrase Old Country Store has been dropped entirely.

Company executives said the colors were inspired by staples of its breakfast menu, such as scrambled eggs and biscuits.

Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore emphasized in a media release that the refresh was not intended to abandon the chain’s traditional values.

“We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us. Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed,” she said.

Despite these assurances, the logo shift ignited criticism across social media.

Some conservative commentators argued the change was unnecessary and politically motivated. Donald Trump Jr. amplified a post alleging that the redesign downplayed American traditions to align more closely with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Stock market reaction and brand perception

Cracker Barrel, which has a market capitalization of about $1.2 billion, saw its shares fall sharply following the rollout.

While the decline highlights the sensitivity of consumer-facing brands to public opinion, it also underscores how cultural debates can spill over into financial markets.

The backlash is not unprecedented. Earlier this month, shares of American Eagle surged after Donald Trump praised an advertisement featuring actress Sydney Sweeney, despite criticism from some quarters.

In 2023, Anheuser-Busch InBev faced a boycott campaign and a market reaction after Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

For Cracker Barrel, the criticism extends beyond the logo.

Customers on social media have expressed dissatisfaction with the redesign of restaurant interiors, which they argue has shifted toward a more modern and sterile style at the expense of the rustic country charm for which the chain is known.

Remodels and strategic transformation

CEO Julie Felss Masino has positioned the refresh as part of a larger transformation strategy aimed at revitalizing the 55-year-old brand.

On the company’s June earnings call, Masino said Cracker Barrel had already completed 20 remodels and 20 refreshes. She noted that both employees and customers had responded positively to the changes, describing the redesigned spaces as “lighter, brighter, more welcoming.”

The company plans to share additional details about the remodeling initiative in September, including progress updates and future expansion.

Cracker Barrel has also stressed that its mission remains centered on family dining, hospitality, and retail offerings that reflect its heritage.

The post Cracker Barrel stock falls 10% amid backlash to brand refresh appeared first on Invezz

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.111+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000388+2.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Share
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-2.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks