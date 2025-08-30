Credit Coop, a blockchain-based credit agreement, has secured $4.5 million in seed funding, led by Maven 11 and Lightspeed Faction.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to PRNewswire, the blockchain credit agreement Credit Coop announced the completion of a US$4.5 million seed round of financing, led by Maven 11 and Lightspeed Faction, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Signature Ventures, Veris Ventures, TRGC and dlab. The new funds will be used to support its construction of a credit agreement based on Spigot smart contracts that converts commercial cash flows into programmable collateral to provide real-time settlement, automated loan services and transparent credit monitoring.
