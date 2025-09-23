Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 03:00
Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy.

A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider. 

This team was headed by a teenager, Noah Urban, and employed phishing to steal employee logins. The investigations conducted by Bloomberg revealed information that Crypto.com fails to publish publicly.

According to Crypto.com, the breach only impacted a very small number of its users. The company said that there was no access to or compromise of customer funds. 

Nevertheless, the lack of information concerning the incident has raised questions the issue of transparency and user safety.

How Teen Hackers Breached Crypto.com: Inside the Scattered Spider Scheme

According to the report by Bloomberg, Scattered Spider used social engineering tricks to attack the staff of Crypto.com. The hackers were able to impersonate IT personnel as they got the logins. 

When they were inside, they were able to access sensitive employee accounts. This technique is the same as their high-profile breakages in other companies in the past.

One of the persons behind the attack came out as Noah Urban, who was at the age of 18. His tricks involve using telecommunications and software platforms to increase access.

Urban and his team graduated to more advanced methods of cybercrime by swapping SIMs to a more complex set of corporate intrusions.

Nevertheless, even after the breach, Crypto.com made regulatory disclosures by filing with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System in the US. 

One of the spokespeople claimed that the breach was held back within hours. Nevertheless, the fact that their data was exposed was not communicated to the users. 

Experts in the industry are concerned about such an inability to disclose information, saying that this will destroy trust.

Fallout and Wider Impact: What This Means for Crypto Users

The disclosure contributes to the growing questioning of the security of exchange. Last year, Crypto.com had a strong grip on the market and generated 1.5 billion USD in income.

However, this failure points to weaknesses in terms of aggressive expansion and high-profile partnerships.

Crypto.com was publicly criticized by blockchain investigator ZachXBT for allegedly hiding the breach. 

This is said to be not the first security incident that the company has not publicized. The risk is exemplified by users who are exposed to the same leaks as those of Coinbase and who lost millions of dollars.

The Crypto.com CEO, Kris Marszalek, says that any allegations of concealment are fake news. He established that concerns have been raised with the concerned regulatory bodies.

Nevertheless, the incident brings new concerns regarding the safety crisis management at crypto platforms.

Such an attack reveals the advancement of threat actors. The combination of teenage hackers and large corporate clients is indicative of an intricate danger to the personal information of users.

Openness and prompt communication are other issues that are of essential concern to the crypto industry in the future.

