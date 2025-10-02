Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

PANews reported on October 2nd that public blockchain projects Cronos and Crypto.com announced a partnership aimed at expanding Morpho Capital's efficient lending network to the Cronos Chain. The partnership will jointly launch a stablecoin lending market backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH, with the first Vaults expected to go live on the Cronos Network in Q4 2025. In the future, the team will also explore the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral.
