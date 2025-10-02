September crypto exploits resulted in $127M in losses, a 22% decline from August. Major incidents included a $44.14M hack on UXLINK and a $41.5M breach affecting SwissBorg, while a Venus user lost $13.5M to a phishing attack.September crypto exploits resulted in $127M in losses, a 22% decline from August. Major incidents included a $44.14M hack on UXLINK and a $41.5M breach affecting SwissBorg, while a Venus user lost $13.5M to a phishing attack.
Crypto Exploits Plunge 22% — $127M Lost in September, Top Hacks Revealed
September crypto exploits resulted in $127M in losses, a 22% decline from August. Major incidents included a $44.14M hack on UXLINK and a $41.5M breach affecting SwissBorg, while a Venus user lost $13.5M to a phishing attack.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.