Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%.

The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the architecture and consensus model. Nexchain now uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and AI system, designed to handle up to 400,000 transactions per second. Average fees remain close to $0.001, with throughput supported by sharding and Directed Acyclic Graph structures.

Recent additions include AI-powered token extensions. These assets can adjust to network activity, reduce gas costs, and adapt to user behavior, creating a smarter framework than regular smart contracts.

A 50% bonus code is active for presale participants ahead of the next allocation phase. Together with a live testnet and revenue-sharing model, these measures continue to attract investors looking for the best crypto presale of the year.

Bitcoin Maintains Key Levels

Bitcoin has held steady after sharp swings in recent weeks. The asset currently trades close to $116,000, recovering after a drop below $111,000 earlier in the month.

BTC pushed past $116,000 by the end of last week, but selling pressure near $117,000 forced a pullback. After dipping toward $114,000, the price climbed back to its present range. High trading volumes show that momentum remains strong as traders watch for the next move.

Avalanche Climbs Above $30

Avalanche (AVAX) recorded a 7% daily rise, breaking through the $30 level. The rally followed a period of steady trading and added to gains across several large-cap altcoins.

The move placed AVAX among the stronger performers of the week, outpacing tokens like BNB, DOGE, LINK, and SOL. Analysts now see the $30 area as a level to monitor for continued growth.

Nexchain’s Position in the Market

While Bitcoin consolidates and Avalanche posts sharp gains, Nexchain is making progress in the crypto presales market. Unlike Layer 2 solutions that depend on the limitations of the blockchains they are built on, Nexchain operates as a Layer 1 with its own base consensus.

Key features include:

Independent hybrid PoS + AI consensus

400,000 TPS throughput using DAG and sharding

$0.001 fixed transaction fees

AI-enhanced contracts that adapt to usage in real time

Broad cross-chain support

These features give Nexchain a distinct position. Developers and enterprises can build on infrastructure that removes bottlenecks, while investors gain access to a presale token with direct utility and built-in revenue rewards.

Investor Outlook

The market continues to track Bitcoin at $116K and Avalanche above $30, with Ethereum and other altcoins showing mixed movement. Nexchain, meanwhile, is drawing attention for its rapid fundraising, confirmed listing price, and advanced AI-driven design.

With more than $10.26 million raised and features already live on its testnet, Nexchain is emerging as one of the top presale crypto projects of 2025. Its ability to process hundreds of thousands of transactions per second at low cost makes it a project closely watched by investors looking for growth and long-term adoption.

