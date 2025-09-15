The post Crypto News XRP: Tundra Presale Combines Solana and XRPL Tokens in Single Package appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The XRP community has spent years waiting for ways to do more with their holdings than simply store and transfer value. September 2025 brings a turning point with the launch of the XRP Tundra presale, an initiative that gives investors exposure to two blockchains through a single purchase. Alongside this presale, the project also introduces the first native staking system for XRP, allowing holders to earn rewards while keeping their tokens secured on the Ledger.

With regulators weighing applications for a US XRP ETF, attention on Ripple’s ecosystem has intensified. Yet while institutional decisions remain pending, retail investors now have a practical opportunity to diversify and generate yield through Tundra’s dual-chain design.

Dual-Token Structure: Solana Meets XRPL

The presale delivers two tokens for every allocation — TUNDRA-S issued on Solana and TUNDRA-X anchored to the XRP Ledger. This removes the need for investors to split their capital between chains or decide which network has more potential. Instead, every participant receives built-in diversification in one transaction.

Solana’s high-speed, low-cost environment is ideal for DeFi integrations and rapid execution, while XRPL provides long-established reliability and settlement assurance. By pairing these strengths, Tundra ensures that participants are not reliant on the success of a single ecosystem. It is a structure designed to spread risk while capturing upside from both networks.

Turning Idle XRP Into Productive Assets

The presale is accompanied by Cryo Vaults, a staking mechanism that finally allows XRP to generate rewards on-ledger. Holders can lock tokens for fixed periods — seven, 30, 60, or 90 days — and earn payouts in TUNDRA tokens while their XRP remains secure.

This model prevents the counterparty risks that come with moving assets off-ledger, while encouraging longer-term commitments from the community. Additional flexibility comes from Frost Keys, NFTs that modify staking conditions by increasing multipliers or reducing lock-up times.

A recent discussion on Crypto Vlog YouTube channel emphasized how this development could reshape XRP’s profile. No longer just a transactional currency, it now becomes an income-bearing asset, giving holders practical reasons to stay engaged.

Independent Audits and Verified Team

To establish confidence before launch, XRP Tundra completed a series of independent security audits. The protocol’s contracts and tokenomics were reviewed by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Each report was made publicly available, providing transparency around vulnerabilities and fixes.

Beyond technical validation, the project’s leadership also completed KYC verification through Vital Block. This step, uncommon in many presales, confirms accountability at the team level and gives investors another layer of assurance. Together, the audits and verification create a foundation of trust built on evidence, not claims.

A Package Built for Broader Participation

The Tundra presale packages dual-chain access and native staking into one entry point, simplifying what is often a fragmented process for investors. For new participants, it means immediate exposure to Solana and XRPL without extra complexity. For existing XRP holders, it means their assets can finally generate rewards within the ledger’s own framework.

At a time when XRP is drawing new attention from regulators and institutions, Tundra offers a way for the community to act without waiting for external decisions. The combination of diversification, yield, and transparency sets it apart from typical presales.

Secure Your Allocation Today

The presale is live, delivering both Solana- and XRPL-based tokens through a single purchase. Participants can also prepare to stake their XRP in Cryo Vaults, turning dormant balances into productive positions. For those who want a straightforward way to expand exposure while keeping assets secure, XRP Tundra offers one of the most direct routes available.

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X: https://x.com/Xrptundra