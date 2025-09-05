Crypto Oracle Firm RedStone Acquires DeFi Credit Specialist Credora

RedStone, a provider of oracle data feeds for blockchains, is buying Credora, an on-chain credit rating platform backed by Coinbase Ventures, S&P, and Hashkey, among others. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

The oracle-powered risk rating framework for assets and yield strategies focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) will operate under the new brand Credora by RedStone, the companies said in a press release on Thursday.

Data shows that the growth of rated DeFi strategies (i.e., Morpho Vaults) outpaces unrated strategies by as much as 25%, validating user utility, RedStone pointed out. The acquisition aims to do for decentralized markets what the likes of S&P and Moody’s do in traditional markets, RedStone said.

“Ratings are a natural extension of our services: we gather and deliver data on-chain, and transparent ratings transform it into actionable intelligence,” said Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder of RedStone.

“As DeFi yield strategies grow more complex, users need a simple way to navigate beyond headline APYs. Ratings provide that clarity. This is a foundational step towards making DeFi safer and ready for institutional scale,” he said.

Credora’s co-founders, Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke, join RedStone as strategic advisors, assisting with integration and adoption.

“Another crucial point is that RedStone has been growing in the RWA and tokenization space where a lot of risks are not obvious to quantify, i.e. with tokenized private credit or tokenized stocks,” Kazmierczak added.

“We will be working to help investors and DeFi actors to navigate that space with our ratings that will be a great supportive tool for institutions like banks going into crypto,” he noted.