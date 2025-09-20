The post Crypto Scam Bribery Scheme Busted by Elon Musk’s X Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large-scale operation   X’s crypto scam problem   X, Elon Musk’s social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter, has uncovered a bribery network that was operating against it. Some of the suspended accounts tied to cryptocurrency scams attempted to get reinstalled by attempting to bribe the social network’s employees.  Large-scale operation   While the warning was specifically issued by X, it is worth noting that the malicious actors were also targeting other social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.  The attackers have been linked to larger criminal organizations, including “the Com,” which is a notorious cybercrime group.  You Might Also Like X says that it has already initiated legal proceedings against those who took part in the sham.  “Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute,” X’s Global Government Affairs team said.  X’s crypto scam problem   X (formerly Twitter) is no stranger to security incidents involving cryptocurrencies.  Back in July 2020, the popular social media sites suffered the so-called “Celebrity Bitcoin Hack.” Various high-profile individuals, including Musk himself, Bill Gates, and so on.  The hacker managed to gain control of employee access controls with the help of clever social engineering.  Of course, the platform also continues to be plagued by bots impersonating prominent personalities such as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.  Following the latest incident, X has stated that the team’s commitment to ensuring the platform’s integrity remains “absolute.” That said, some users have complained that Elon Musk’s social media platform is not doing enough to combat rampant bot networks.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-scam-bribery-scheme-busted-by-elon-musks-x-platformThe post Crypto Scam Bribery Scheme Busted by Elon Musk’s X Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large-scale operation   X’s crypto scam problem   X, Elon Musk’s social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter, has uncovered a bribery network that was operating against it. Some of the suspended accounts tied to cryptocurrency scams attempted to get reinstalled by attempting to bribe the social network’s employees.  Large-scale operation   While the warning was specifically issued by X, it is worth noting that the malicious actors were also targeting other social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.  The attackers have been linked to larger criminal organizations, including “the Com,” which is a notorious cybercrime group.  You Might Also Like X says that it has already initiated legal proceedings against those who took part in the sham.  “Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute,” X’s Global Government Affairs team said.  X’s crypto scam problem   X (formerly Twitter) is no stranger to security incidents involving cryptocurrencies.  Back in July 2020, the popular social media sites suffered the so-called “Celebrity Bitcoin Hack.” Various high-profile individuals, including Musk himself, Bill Gates, and so on.  The hacker managed to gain control of employee access controls with the help of clever social engineering.  Of course, the platform also continues to be plagued by bots impersonating prominent personalities such as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.  Following the latest incident, X has stated that the team’s commitment to ensuring the platform’s integrity remains “absolute.” That said, some users have complained that Elon Musk’s social media platform is not doing enough to combat rampant bot networks.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-scam-bribery-scheme-busted-by-elon-musks-x-platform

Crypto Scam Bribery Scheme Busted by Elon Musk’s X Platform

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:44
  • Large-scale operation  
  • X’s crypto scam problem  

X, Elon Musk’s social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter, has uncovered a bribery network that was operating against it.

Some of the suspended accounts tied to cryptocurrency scams attempted to get reinstalled by attempting to bribe the social network’s employees. 

Large-scale operation  

While the warning was specifically issued by X, it is worth noting that the malicious actors were also targeting other social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. 

The attackers have been linked to larger criminal organizations, including “the Com,” which is a notorious cybercrime group. 

X says that it has already initiated legal proceedings against those who took part in the sham. 

“Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute,” X’s Global Government Affairs team said. 

X’s crypto scam problem  

X (formerly Twitter) is no stranger to security incidents involving cryptocurrencies. 

Back in July 2020, the popular social media sites suffered the so-called “Celebrity Bitcoin Hack.” Various high-profile individuals, including Musk himself, Bill Gates, and so on. 

The hacker managed to gain control of employee access controls with the help of clever social engineering. 

Of course, the platform also continues to be plagued by bots impersonating prominent personalities such as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. 

Following the latest incident, X has stated that the team’s commitment to ensuring the platform’s integrity remains “absolute.”

That said, some users have complained that Elon Musk’s social media platform is not doing enough to combat rampant bot networks. 

Source: https://u.today/crypto-scam-bribery-scheme-busted-by-elon-musks-x-platform

