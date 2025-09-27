Crypto service provider SOS Limited has temporarily shut down its internal Bitcoin mining operations.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to PRNewswire, SOS Limited, a New York Stock Exchange-listed crypto service provider engaged in commodity trading and cryptocurrency mining and hosting, disclosed in its latest 2025 semi-annual financial results report that the company has temporarily closed its internal Bitcoin mining business (autonomous mining). The company raised US$7.5 million through a rights issue at the end of July and expects to prioritize the development and expansion of third-party mining hosting services. PANews reported on September 27 that according to PRNewswire, SOS Limited, a New York Stock Exchange-listed crypto service provider engaged in commodity trading and cryptocurrency mining and hosting, disclosed in its latest 2025 semi-annual financial results report that the company has temporarily closed its internal Bitcoin mining business (autonomous mining). The company raised US$7.5 million through a rights issue at the end of July and expects to prioritize the development and expansion of third-party mining hosting services.