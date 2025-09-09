CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales

Large Bitcoin holders have sold more than $12.7 billion worth of BTC in the past month. Data from CryptoQuant showed sharp outflows from wallets typically associated with whales.
The $12.7 billion movement highlights growing activity among large investors during recent volatility. Whale wallets often play a role in shifting market dynamics due to their size and timing.
According to CryptoQuant, the funds were moved steadily across the last 30 days. This trend points to consistent selling rather than one-off transfers.
Such whale outflows have historically coincided with broader changes in BTC’s price trend. Market watchers continue to track the moves closely to assess potential impacts.
The large-scale selling comes as Bitcoin trades within tight ranges. Each major outflow adds liquidity but also increases pressure on price stability.
Whales remain a major factor in crypto markets because of the size of their holdings. Even a few wallet moves can ripple across exchanges and trading platforms.
CryptoQuant’s analysis noted that the $12.7 billion exited whale addresses into various channels, including exchanges. That flow may have contributed to current consolidation levels.
With Bitcoin continuing to attract both institutional and retail attention, whale wallets remain one of the most closely monitored indicators. The latest selling spree adds another layer of caution for traders navigating the market.
