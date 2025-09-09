CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/09 04:54
Bitcoin
BTC$112,168.63+0.59%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02615--%

TLDR:

  • Bitcoin whales sold $12.7B in BTC over the past month, CryptoQuant data revealed.
  • The outflows point to large wallet holders moving funds during volatile trading periods.
  • Whale activity has historically influenced Bitcoin price trends across short-term cycles.
  • CryptoQuant highlighted $12.7B worth of BTC leaving whale wallets in the last 30 days.

Large Bitcoin holders have sold more than $12.7 billion worth of BTC in the past month. Data from CryptoQuant showed sharp outflows from wallets typically associated with whales.

Bitcoin Whale Outflows Reach $12.7B Amid Market Volatility

The $12.7 billion movement highlights growing activity among large investors during recent volatility. Whale wallets often play a role in shifting market dynamics due to their size and timing.

According to CryptoQuant, the funds were moved steadily across the last 30 days. This trend points to consistent selling rather than one-off transfers.

Such whale outflows have historically coincided with broader changes in BTC’s price trend. Market watchers continue to track the moves closely to assess potential impacts.

Whale Activity Adds Pressure to Bitcoin Price

The large-scale selling comes as Bitcoin trades within tight ranges. Each major outflow adds liquidity but also increases pressure on price stability.

Whales remain a major factor in crypto markets because of the size of their holdings. Even a few wallet moves can ripple across exchanges and trading platforms.

CryptoQuant’s analysis noted that the $12.7 billion exited whale addresses into various channels, including exchanges. That flow may have contributed to current consolidation levels.

With Bitcoin continuing to attract both institutional and retail attention, whale wallets remain one of the most closely monitored indicators. The latest selling spree adds another layer of caution for traders navigating the market.

The post CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,199.36+0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
HAI
HAI$0.007948+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher