CryptoQuant reports record week for Bitcoin buying as long-term holdings surge

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin accumulation addresses saw a $3.4B inflow, the second-largest of 2025.

Total accumulation wallets now hold 2.84M BTC with a $72,437 average cost basis.

CryptoQuant reported a record weekly Bitcoin accumulation of 29,685 BTC by long-term holders yesterday. The surge represents one of the largest single-week inflows into wallets typically held for over a year.

The transaction, executed OTC just hours before the Fed’s rate decision, was valued at around $3.4 billion and represents the second-largest single-day inflow into accumulation addresses in 2025.

With this addition, total Bitcoin held in accumulation wallets has climbed to 2.84 million BTC, with an average realized cost basis now at $72,437 per coin, underscoring continued conviction among long-term investors despite macro uncertainty.