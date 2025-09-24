Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

PANews reported on September 24th that the relevant voting page indicated that Curve DAO had passed and executed Proposal #1206, which aims to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for the Yield Basis project. The proposal proposes adjusting the relevant debt ceiling through the set_debt_ceiling function.

Related reading: Curve founder’s new mainnet is about to be launched. How to use YieldBasis to earn Bitcoin and avoid impermanent loss?