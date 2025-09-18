Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 18:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.08879+1.91%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0013265+16.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01438+6.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017473+3.07%
Curve
CRV$0.7854+8.49%

Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income.

The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date.

Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million.

Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24.

The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers.

Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV)

Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw.

The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases.

In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt.

Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on X that the position was linked to funds from the uWu hack and represented repayment of a promise by uWu’s founder.

CRV rose around 1% in the past 24 hours.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/17/curve-finance-pitches-usd60m-yield-basis-plan-aiming-to-turn-crv-into-income-asset

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why