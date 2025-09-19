Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 06:05
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.824+6.10%

TLDR

  • Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model.
  • The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders.
  • Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools.
  • Between 35% and 65% of Yield Basis revenue will be distributed to veCRV holders, strengthening its DeFi position.
  • The new model aims to reduce Curve Finance’s reliance on inflationary rewards and attract professional traders and institutions.

Curve Finance has introduced a new proposal to share revenue directly with CRV holders. The initiative, called Yield Basis, seeks to offer a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to transform the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to holders. The Curve DAO governance forum is hosting voting for the proposal, which ends on September 24.

A New Model for CRV Rewards

Yield Basis will distribute income directly to CRV holders who lock their tokens for veCRV governance rights. This system contrasts with previous incentive programs that relied heavily on airdrops and emissions. Under the new model, Curve Finance will channel income from Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools back to token holders.

aCurve will mint $60 million worth of crvUSD, its over-collateralized stablecoin, to fund the proposal. The funds will be allocated across three Bitcoin-focused pools: WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC. Each of these pools will have a cap of $10 million, contributing to the overall distribution of Yield Basis tokens.

Potential Impact on Curve Finance

If the proposal is approved, CRV holders will benefit from more predictable and consistent returns. Between 35% and 65% of Yield Basis’s revenue will go to veCRV holders. Additionally, 25% of the Yield Basis tokens will be reserved for the Curve ecosystem.

This new model could reduce Curve Finance’s reliance on inflationary rewards and boost its position in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The protocol aims to attract professional traders and institutions by offering yields without the risks of short-term losses typically seen in automated market makers. Curve Finance looks set to evolve its governance token into a more attractive income-generating asset.

The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options