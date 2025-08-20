CyberKongz Introduces KONG Token, Replacing BANANA

Key Points: CyberKongz replaces BANANA token with KONG, impacting liquidity and staking.

Conversion at a 1:25 ratio set for existing holders.

Airdrop planned for 2% of supply to Ethereum community.

CyberKongz has introduced KONG, a new token on the Ethereum mainnet, replacing their previous token, BANANA, in an effort to revamp their ecosystem’s liquidity layer.

KONG aims to integrate DeFi and NFT functionalities, impacting tokenomics and offering staking and reward features to Genesis holders, Baby holders, and KONG stakers.

CyberKongz Launches KONG: New Era for Liquidity

CyberKongz has launched a new token, KONG, marking a significant shift from its previous token, BANANA. The replacement serves as a liquidity layer exclusively on the Ethereum mainnet with a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

Existing holders can convert BANANA to KONG at a 1:25 ratio. Additionally, 2% of the supply is earmarked for an airdrop within the Ethereum NFT community, expected later.

KONG Tokenomics: Driving Market Participation

Did you know? The strategic shift by CyberKongz bears resemblance to Bored Ape Yacht Club’s APE launch, which catalyzed ecosystem engagement and similar changes in community dynamics.

According to CoinMarketCap, KONG remains provocative at a $0 price point, matching a fully diluted market cap of $327,208.25. Trading volume decreased by 65.55% over the last 24 hours. Price volatility indicates a 16.40% increase in the same period, contrasting with significant drops over other tracked periods up to 90 days.

KongAi(KONG), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:35 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests the new tokenomics could drive increased market participation in the broader DeFi landscape. Experts express caution regarding SEC scrutiny on such integrations, while anticipating enhanced stakeholder value through improved ecosystem synergies.