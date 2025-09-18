Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 2026 earnings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:02
1
1$0.006706+570.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08835+1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.28%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259-0.38%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000361-1.09%

The exterior of an Olive Garden is seen on June 20, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Darden Restaurants on Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse helped offset weakness in its fine-dining business.

The company also raised its full-year forecast for revenue growth, although it only reiterated its projections for its earnings. Shares of the company fell 6% in premarket trading.

Here’s what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $1.97 adjusted vs. $2 expected
  • Revenue: $3.04 billion, in line with expectations

Darden reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $257.8 million, or $2.19 per share, up from $207.2 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding gains related to the sale of its Canadian Olive Garden restaurants, costs from restaurant closures and other items, the company earned $1.97 per share.

Net sales climbed 10.4% to $3.04 billion, lifted by the company’s acquisition of Chuy’s Tex Mex restaurants that was completed last October.

Darden’s same-store sales rose 4.7% in the quarter. The metric, which tracks results for stores open at least a year, does not include Chuy’s restaurants yet. It also does not include its Bahama Breeze locations, because the company expects to divest the chain before the end of the fiscal year.

Olive Garden, the gem of Darden’s portfolio, reported same-store sales growth of 5.9%. The Italian-inspired chain accounts for more than 40% of the company’s overall revenue.

LongHorn Steakhouse saw its same-store sales increase 5.5% in the quarter.

The company’s other business segment, which includes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Yard House, reported same-store sales growth of 3.3%.

Even Darden’s fine-dining business, which has struggled in recent quarters, reported same-store sales declines of just 0.2%. Wall Street was projecting a steeper same-store sales decrease of 0.9%.

For fiscal 2026, Darden is projecting revenue growth of 7.5% to 8.5%, up from its prior forecast of 7% to 8% growth. The company reiterated its forecast for adjusted earnings in a range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/18/darden-restaurants-dri-q1-2026-earnings.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,743.64+1.96%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.361+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03668+5.28%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.23%
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.