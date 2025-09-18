DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

PANews reported on September 18 that the Sui ecological AI project DeAgentAI announced that it has updated its official white paper to version V2.
The new white paper primarily adds "token economics" and "staking mechanisms." The token economics section details $AIA's core functions, value capture model, token distribution ratio, and detailed release rules. The staking mechanism section explains $AIA's value and how to stake it.
In addition, the white paper also published security audit reports issued by multiple institutions on core components such as token contracts and cross-chain bridges.
