DeAgentAI: The intelligent layer that emerges at the intersection of Sui ecology and AI track

DeAgentAI is a decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure project. With its leading position in the Sui ecosystem , underlying technological innovation , and strong capital endorsement , it is rapidly emerging and becoming one of the most noteworthy emerging forces in the field of Crypto and AI integration.

This report analyzes DeAgentAI's investment value from three perspectives: its Sui ecosystem moat , underlying AI innovation , and dual capital backing . DeAgentAI has built unparalleled strategic advantages through deep cultivation of Sui, leading the AI race with its framework technology that addresses the "consensus, identity, and continuity" trilemma. Strategic investments from Momentum and Silicon Valley's Valkyrie Fund demonstrate strong market confidence and technological prowess.

1. Deeply Cultivating the Sui Ecosystem: Building Unparalleled Strategic Advantages

DeAgentAI's success is closely tied to its strategic choice of Sui as its primary ecosystem. As a high-performance Layer 1 designed for high scalability and low latency, Sui's unique architecture provides an ideal environment for deploying complex AI applications.

1.1 Why Sui? Infrastructure tailored for AI

Sui's architectural features are a natural fit with the needs of AI applications:

Object-Centric Model : Unlike the traditional account model, Sui treats on-chain assets as independent "objects", providing great flexibility for defining data-rich on-chain entities such as AI agents and their complex states and memories.

: Unlike the traditional account model, Sui treats on-chain assets as independent "objects", providing great flexibility for defining data-rich on-chain entities such as AI agents and their complex states and memories. Transaction Parallelization : Sui is able to process non-interdependent transactions in parallel, enabling extremely high throughput (testnet peaked at 297,000 TPS) and near-instant transaction finality (~400 milliseconds), which is critical for supporting the large number of high-frequency interactions that may arise from AI agent networks.

1.2 Establishing Ecosystem Leadership

DeAgentAI's leadership in the Sui ecosystem has been validated by objective data. According to Suiscan, a leading analytics platform for the Sui blockchain, DeAgentAI not only consistently ranks first in the "Infrastructure & AI" category but has also been named the fastest-growing infrastructure project in the entire Sui ecosystem over the past 30 days.

1.3 Synergy with Ecosystem Leader Momentum

One of DeAgentAI's most critical strategic initiatives was securing a strategic investment from Momentum, the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Sui ecosystem. Momentum is the clear leader in total value locked (TVL) and trading volume within the Sui ecosystem, boasting approximately $160 million in TVL and billions in monthly trading volume.

This collaboration has created a powerful "flywheel effect":

Users and Scenarios : Momentum provides a large initial user base and real DeFi application scenarios for DeAgentAI's products (such as AlphaX). Data Fuel : The massive trading activity generated on Momentum provides DeAgentAI’s AI models with the highest quality and largest on-chain data in the Sui ecosystem. Value Feedback : Better models trained with high-quality data can feed back into Momentum, providing it with more intelligent features, thereby attracting more users and trading volume, forming a self-reinforcing virtuous cycle.

Joe, co-founder of DeAgentAI, said: "Momentum's leadership in the Sui ecosystem and their vision for the next generation of DeFi are perfectly aligned with our mission to make AI the intelligent layer of Web3."

2. Leading the AI Race: From Bottom-Level Innovation to Application Implementation

Under the grand trend of the integration of AI and Crypto, DeAgentAI has occupied a unique advantage in the crowded AI track by solving basic technical problems and having a clear product implementation path.

2.1 Solving the on-chain AI trilemma

The core of DeAgentAI’s technology lies in its attempt to solve the fundamental trilemma faced by AI agents in operating reliably in a decentralized environment:

Consensus : Given the probabilistic and non-deterministic nature of the Large Language Model (LLM), the blockchain consensus algorithm and the "entropy function screening" mechanism are used to ensure that AI can make unique and authoritative decisions.

: Given the probabilistic and non-deterministic nature of the Large Language Model (LLM), the blockchain consensus algorithm and the "entropy function screening" mechanism are used to ensure that AI can make unique and authoritative decisions. Identity : To prevent AI agents from making contradictory decisions like "double spending" in distributed systems, standardized "Lobe modules" and on-chain data structures are used to ensure that agents present a single, consistent identity and state at all times.

: To prevent AI agents from making contradictory decisions like "double spending" in distributed systems, standardized "Lobe modules" and on-chain data structures are used to ensure that agents present a single, consistent identity and state at all times. Continuity : Through the innovative on-chain "memory module" architecture, AI agents can solidify historical experience and avoid the "catastrophic forgetting" problem that may occur in traditional AI models during continuous learning.

This technical framework has enabled DeAgentAI to upgrade from an application layer project to a protocol layer architect, building a deep technical moat for it.

2.2 Clear product matrix and market traction

DeAgentAI's technical framework is gradually implemented through a well-defined product matrix:

Flagship product AlphaX : As an AI-powered price prediction platform, AlphaX is the core engine for DeAgentAI to acquire users and accumulate data. Its "Predict2Win" competition on the Sui Chain attracted over 86,000 users and generated 732,000 on-chain transactions in just two weeks, fully demonstrating its strong market appeal and community mobilization capabilities.

: As an AI-powered price prediction platform, AlphaX is the core engine for DeAgentAI to acquire users and accumulate data. Its "Predict2Win" competition on the Sui Chain attracted over 86,000 users and generated 732,000 on-chain transactions in just two weeks, fully demonstrating its strong market appeal and community mobilization capabilities. Ecosystem Product: CorrAI is a code-free AI quantitative strategy platform for professional traders and quantitative enthusiasts. Users can design, backtest, and deploy strategies within a unified workspace without writing a single line of code. The platform offers institutional-grade features like walk-forward validation and includes a powerful risk management module, ultimately enabling one-click live trading .

is a code-free AI quantitative strategy platform for professional traders and quantitative enthusiasts. Users can within a unified workspace without writing a single line of code. The platform offers institutional-grade features like and includes a powerful risk management module, ultimately enabling . Future layout Truesights : is an AI-driven infoFi network that aims to improve the overall efficiency of the online market by accurately identifying and rewarding users' real insights. The product is currently in the MVP stage and is scheduled to officially start testing and launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 .

Through this carefully planned product matrix, DeAgentAI has built a complete value chain from popular market prediction (AlphaX) , to professional quantitative strategies (CorrAI) , and then to the broader decentralized information finance (Truesights) . This not only meets the needs of different levels from ordinary users to professional traders, but also demonstrates its clear roadmap and ambition to capture the comprehensive value of the Web3 information market.

3. Excellent Financing Performance: A Strong Signal of Market Confidence

In the current challenging market environment, DeAgentAI's outstanding financing performance is the most direct reflection of its project value, and has received dual recognition from top capital in both crypto-native and traditional technology fields.

3.1 High Recognition of Crypto-Native VCs

In August 2024, DeAgentAI completed a $6 million seed round of financing led by well-known crypto-native venture capital institutions such as Web3.com Ventures and Vertex Ventures. Investors also included several senior industry institutions such as Waterdrip Capital, indicating that the project received high recognition from professional capital in the industry in its early stages.

3.2 External Verification from Well-Known Silicon Valley VCs

DeAgentAI recently announced a strategic investment from Valkyrie Fund, a renowned Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Valkyrie Fund is more than just a crypto fund; its portfolio spans multiple cutting-edge technology sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure. This investment is significant, demonstrating that DeAgentAI's core technology—particularly its complex framework for addressing AI agent reliability—has passed the rigorous due diligence of traditional deep-tech VCs. This external validation significantly enhances the project's appeal to a wider range of investors and opens doors to the Silicon Valley tech ecosystem.

3.3 Strategic financing totaled over US$10 million

With the announcement of strategic funding rounds with Momentum, a leading DEX in the Sui ecosystem, and Valkyrie Fund, a Silicon Valley-based fund, DeAgentAI's cumulative strategic funding has surpassed $10 million. This dual-track funding model of "crypto-native + traditional technology" validates DeAgentAI's market relevance in Web3 and its technical rigor in the broader tech sector, providing strong momentum for its future development.

in conclusion

DeAgentAI has built a compelling investment case through its three core pillars: deep roots in the Sui ecosystem, underlying technological innovation in the AI sector, and a highly recognized fundraising performance. Not only does it maintain a leading position in the rapidly growing Sui ecosystem, but by addressing fundamental challenges in ensuring the reliable operation of AI on blockchain, it has laid a solid foundation for becoming the "intelligent layer" of the future Web3. For investors seeking strategic opportunities in the cutting-edge convergence of AI and decentralized finance, DeAgentAI is undoubtedly a compelling investment.