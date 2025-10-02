Decentralized Real Growth through Web3 and Product Clank

Lior Goldenberg Demonstrates How Tokenized Markets Empower Early-Stage Builders at SBC Web3 District Academy

At this year’s SBC Summit, Lior Goldenberg, solo founder of ProductClank, delivered a compelling session at the Web3 District Academy, showing how Web3 token markets can enable real growth for solo founders and bootstrapped teams. His presentation, “The Future of Venture Building: How Internet Capital Markets Solve Funding & Distribution,” illustrated how tokenized speculation can provide community, funding, and distribution without relying on traditional venture capital.

“ProductClank is the pure spirit of Web3, empowering early-stage founders with decentralized, accessible growth.”

— Ahmed Refaie, Founder of DSRPTD.net

Goldenberg, formerly Head of Platform at Collider Venture, launched ProductClank as a fully bootstrapped operation. The platform leverages tokenized speculation as a distribution engine, turning early supporters into active participants and generating viral engagement from day zero.

“AI has made building products easier than ever, but distribution has never been harder,” Goldenberg explained. “With tokenized speculation, builders can reach audiences, raise funds, and maintain control of their vision, all at once.”

Key traction for ProductClank includes:

500+ daily active users on its Farcaster miniapp

on its Farcaster miniapp 30,000+ token holders supporting the ecosystem

supporting the ecosystem $100K+ raised through token-driven engagement

through token-driven engagement Over 100,000 miniapp sessions



Grants from Coinbase and a six-figure ecosystem token grant

Web3 Mechanics Driving Builder Success

ProductClank integrates with Farcaster and operates on Base, giving builders the tools to:

Launch fair token sales at the earliest stages

at the earliest stages Build engaged communities from day one



Generate revenue through token trading fees



Validate products with speculation-driven feedback



By applying a prediction-market mindset to startups, the platform aligns incentives for builders, speculators, and community influencers, creating a positive-sum growth ecosystem.

SBC Web3 District Academy Connection

Goldenberg’s presentation aligns closely with the Web3 District Academy’s mission: connecting builders with the Web3 ecosystem. Just as the Academy empowers early-stage teams, ProductClank shows how Web3 infrastructure can democratize opportunity, giving founders, believers, and speculators a fair stake in success.

“Web3 is more than crypto—it’s about unlocking real growth for builders everywhere,” Goldenberg said.

About Lior Goldenberg and ProductClank

With eight years of experience in crypto, startups, and venture capital, Goldenberg has focused on tools that coordinate value creation for early-stage teams. ProductClank, operating on Base with Farcaster integration, allows builders to scale quickly while keeping control of their product vision. The platform has validated its model with thousands of users and is preparing its first institutional funding round.

