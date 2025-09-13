Decoding why APT price holds firm despite $50M Aptos unlock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:41
NEAR
NEAR$2.799+2.11%
Threshold
T$0.01671+2.20%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006081+6.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01522+7.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01685+5.35%
Aptos
APT$4.614+2.39%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.66%

Journalist

Posted: September 12, 2025

Key Takeaways

APT price shunned the past two token unlocks. However, market sentiment and speculative interest were too low to trigger a strong recovery at press time. 

Aptos[APT] saw a $50 million token unlock (11.31 million APT) on the 11th of September, 10:00 AM UTC, but the price charts were not impacted. 

The unlock was part of the network’s monthly emissions to support its ecosystem and early investors. A spot check at prior unlocks showed no correlation pattern with price. 

Source: Token Unlocks

In fact, during the last month unlock, APT bounced 6%. However, the rally after the emission on the 11th September, led to a negligible spike of 0.94%. 

According to some of the Aptos community members, the growing staking demand would quickly absorb the unlock. 

Even so, speculative interest and overall market sentiment remained subdued. 

Futures market demand declines

Santiment data showed that APT’s weighted sentiment has been in the red since late August.

Although such weak sentiment didn’t derail price action in early July, the fact that speculative interest also waned, signaled weakness. 

Source: Santiment

Since late July, speculative (Open Interest, yellow) has retreated lower, underscoring a lack of demand from the Futures market or leveraged players.

Given that crypto is largely a speculative asset class for most tokens, the weak demand didn’t sit well with near-term bulls. 

In contrast, the sharp spike in speculative interest in early July sent APT flying from $4.3 to over $5.5. Simply put, a strong rebound could be confirmed if the Futures market’s appetite for the altcoin improves. 

Source: Artemis

Another bearish data set was the Aptos chain’s DEX volumes. The chain’s ecosystem trading volumes dropped from over $255 million to below $150 million, illustrating a dip in network activity.

As a gas token, the shrinking activity also meant a decline in demand for APT. 

Unless these data sets flip positive, APT’s price could remain range-bound below $4.8. However, clearing the overhead resistance trendline could boost APT bulls’ chance of an extended recovery. 

Source: APT/USDT, TradingView

Previous: Analyzing Bitcoin’s surge as CPI data fuels rate cut speculation
Next: Hyperliquid hits new ATH! – Evaluating if HYPE can hold the rally

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/decoding-why-apt-price-holds-firm-despite-50m-aptos-unlock/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010715+5.90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006237+7.92%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001148+8.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

The latest reported “wrench attack,” in which criminals targeted individuals for their crypto holdings, occurred in the suburbs of Paris this week.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02807+5.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 03:19
Share
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence