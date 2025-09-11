‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 22:15
DeFi
DEFI$0.001663-1.48%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.8923-14.48%

Solana-based Project 0 plans to become a tool that allows traders to manage all their DeFi positions in one place.

Summary
  • Project 0 launches on Solana, connecting users’ positions across DeFi
  • The platform will offer unified margins across Kamino, Drift, and Jupiter, and more
  • This approach aims to eliminate unnecessary liquidations and overcollateralization

DeFi has long promised an open alternative to Wall Street, but adoption has suffered due to a fragmented and inefficient user experience. Still, this is slowly changing. On Thursday, September 11, Project 0 launched on Solana (SOL), claiming to be the first DeFi-native prime broker.

The project will offer a unified margin for traders across several platforms, including Drift, Kamino, and Jupiter. According to Project 0, traders will no longer have to fear liquidations on one platform despite having enough collateral on another. Due to the reduced risk of liquidations, the platform will also lower the need for overcollateralization for margin trades.

Solana-based Project 0 wants to overhaul DeFi trading

In addition to making trading more capital efficient, MacBrennan Peet, founder of Project 0, believes this platform also has the potential to change the way traders engage with DeFi. He explains the role that prime brokerages play in TradFi and why mature DeFi needs them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09804-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-4.36%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000108-66.76%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002234-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+17.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went