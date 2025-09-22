PANews reported on September 22nd that Delysium released a preview of its community governance rules, aiming to provide a more efficient and fair decision-making and incentive framework for its blockchain-based AI agent network. Users can submit proposals by staking 10,000 AGI tokens, and voting requires an initial stake of at least 250 AGI. Proposals will be considered accepted if the first backer to accumulate 100,000 AGI tokens. A total reward pool of 10,000 AGI will be allocated, encompassing both proposal initiators and voters. Holders of DMA NFTs will receive additional voting weight and a bonus on reward distribution.
