Did Rapper Big Sean Just Endorse XRP? Viral Video Sparks Reaction

A video of rapper Big Sean discussing cryptocurrency has gone viral after surfacing on X. According to the clip, shared by user KingValex (@VALELORDX), the artist urged fans to invest in crypto, mentioning Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple at the recent “Unlock The Block” event held on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

In the footage, Big Sean told fans in attendance that it was not too late to enter the market. He added that investing now could deliver significant returns, stressing that the opportunity might not last long.

Debate Over Ripple and XRP

The mention of Ripple immediately sparked debate within the XRP community. Some pointed out his reference to Ripple, not XRP. “He said Ripple, not XRP,” wrote @professor_richi. Others argued that he simply used the name interchangeably. “He said Ripple cause he thought RIPPLE was XRP, obviously. Which is CLEARLY WHY the people yelled out XRP. It’s COMMON SENSE,” explained KingValex.

This back and forth soon went viral as many saw the clip as an indirect endorsement of XRP. Members of the community were excited, and some emphasized the importance of a mainstream artist being able to bring attention to the token.

Bitcoin and Ethereum were also mentioned by Big Sean, alongside XRP, as among the prominent assets that he viewed as worth investing in. His proposal that these coins could yield rapid returns helped to stimulate more speculation as to what the effect might be on the short-term trading sentiment.

Wider Reaction Across Social Media

Beyond the XRP debate, the video prompted mixed reactions in the broader crypto community. Some saw it as evidence of how far digital assets have come. “First, it was bankers. Then governments. Now artists? The signal is loud. Crypto ain’t just finance anymore — it’s movement,” commented @credilabs.

Others were more critical, warning against encouraging investments after recent price surges. “Tell people to invest after this last pump going into a bear market is nasty work,” wrote @joshjohnsonfit. Another user, @JLec21202, added, “He tells the crowd what crypto to buy, but the crowd already knows better which one to choose.”

These contrasting views highlight how celebrity comments can drive both optimism and skepticism, underscoring the divided sentiment surrounding digital assets.

The viral video of Big Sean mentioning Ripple has put XRP back into the spotlight. While it remains uncertain whether his remarks were a direct endorsement, the strong reaction shows how influential celebrity voices continue to be in shaping crypto discussions.

