DigiFT secures $11m, Irys bags $10m

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:28
The week of August 17-23, 2025, recorded $63.77 million in crypto funding across 13 projects, with DigiFT’s $11 million strategic round leading.

Summary

  • Crypto funding hit $63.7 million across 13 projects, down from $1.5 billion last week
  • DigiFT led with $11 million, as Irys and Block Earner raised $10 million and $8 million
  • Smaller rounds included DecentralGPT, Overtake, LO:TECH, and Legion

Multi-chain and cross-ecosystem projects dominated this week’s funding as per Crypto Fundraising data.

Here’s a detailed overview of this week’s crypto funding activity:

DigiFT

  • DigiFT raised $11 million in a Strategic round
  • Investors include SBI Holdings, Mirana Ventures, and Offchain Labs
  • DigiFT has raised a total of $21.5 million
  • The project is a regulated DeFi exchange

Irys

  • Irys secured $10 million in a Series A round
  • The investment was backed by CoinFund, Hypersphere, and Tykhe Ventures
  • The datachain platform raised a total of $18.7 million

Block Earner

  • Raised $8 million in a Series A round
  • Fully diluted valuation of $75 million
  • Block Earner is a web3 fintech platform
  • Investors include Titan Fund and Haun Ventures
  • The project has raised a total of $14.4 million

Projects < $8 Million

  • Cointel raised $7.4 million in an unknown round
  • DecentralGPT bagged $7 million in an unknown round
  • Overtake took home $7 million in an unknown round
  • LO:TECH raised $5 million in a Seed round
  • Legion bagged $5 million in a Seed round
  • o1 exchange raised $4.2 million in an unknown round
  • LYS Labs raised $4 million in a Seed round
  • Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) raised $2.57 million in an unknown round
  • Loop Crypto bagged $2 million in a Strategic round
  • Vanish raised $1 million in a pre-seed round

There is a notable drop in VC funding this week in comparison to last week’s nearly $1.5 billion. Read our last week’s coverage here.

Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-digift-secures-11m-irys-bags-10m/

