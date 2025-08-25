Dogecoin Director Teases Bold Protocol Shift as Project Sakura Sparks Debate

By: Coinstats
2025/08/25 02:47
  • Dogecoin director sparks debate with bold Project Sakura protocol vision.
  • Timothy Stebbing unveils Dogebox, fostering decentralized community software innovation.
  • Speculation rises as Dogecoin explores faster payments and protocol shifts.

Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing has reignited discussion in the community after clarifying his stance on Project Sakura, a proof-of-stake concept he has been working on. His comments were made in response to a rumour after increased concerns over blockchain security following the Qubic 51 percent attack on Monero, which has since focused its attention on Dogecoin.


According to Stebbing, Project Sakura is not a mandated replacement for Dogecoin’s current proof-of-work structure. Instead, he explained it as a personal experiment on how Dogecoin could evolve in the future if the protocol is upgraded. He said that the initiative is meant to motivate innovation but not to force change.


Balancing Dogecoin’s Future and Community Consensus

Stebbing stressed that decentralization is a fundamental value for Dogecoin and that community-driven decision-making remains the guiding principle. He said open criticism is vital, and the adversarial consensus of voting with our feet is central to the best long-term outcomes.


His thought experiment envisages a Dogecoin protocol that can be used to fulfill its expanding purpose as a means of exchange on a global level, independent of Bitcoin and its purpose as a store of value. According to Stebbing, when equipped with the necessary features, Dogecoin could make its transactions much faster, which would make it competitive with traditional financial systems.


A section of the community has criticized the idea, but Stebbing pointed out that it has resulted in the establishment of Dogebox. Dogebox is a decentralized marketplace of software built on Dogecoin Core, where programmers and community members can experiment with their ideas without requiring network-wide alterations.


Conclusion

Stebbing’s comments underscore the tension between preserving Dogecoin’s current identity and preparing for future challenges. By presenting Project Sakura as a thought experiment and advancing Dogebox as a testing ground, he has opened the door to discussions about what Dogecoin could become while reassuring the community that no changes will be imposed.


The post Dogecoin Director Teases Bold Protocol Shift as Project Sakura Sparks Debate appeared first on 36Crypto.

