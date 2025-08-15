Dormant Bitcoin Vaults Stir: 1,799 BTC Worth $212.77M Moves After Years of Silence

Since Aug. 10, following a string of four 100 BTC transactions from 2012, nearly 1,800 BTC—worth over $212 million—has moved for the first time in years over the past four days.

Old-School Bitcoin Stashes Continue to Wake

After our report on 400 BTC shifting from separate bitcoin addresses first established in 2012, another similar transaction followed that same day from the wallet tagged “17P8XS,” sending 100 BTC from an address created on July 20, 2012.

It appears, later on between blocks 909724 and 909897, this same holder came back to move another 800 BTC, spread across eight separate 100 BTC transactions. In the four days since our report, a total of 10 transfers from long-dormant 2012 wallets have moved 900.50201735 BTC valued at $106 million.

One of those transactions was a comparatively modest move of 0.50000904 BTC, btcparser.com stats show. While bitcoin prices climbed over the past week despite today’s massive turbulence, 17 unique wallets from 2013 moved 434.57813656 BTC valued at $51.39 million over the four-day span.

Of these, 16 transfers were for exactly 25 BTC each. The activity in August didn’t end there—12 wallets created between 2014 and 2017 sent 464.10948194 BTC worth $54.88 million, marking their first movement since inception.

Much like July—though perhaps not quite as dramatic—August is shaping up to be another captivating month for dormant bitcoin awakenings. Longtime holders seem to be taking note that prices have never been higher, with some choosing to cash out while others simply reposition their digital fortunes.