TLDR DoubleZero foundation's tokens are locked for team and investors. SEC confirms 2Z token distributions are not subject to securities regulations. No token sales by DoubleZero foundation, ensuring long-term focus. DoubleZero builds high-performance data infrastructure for blockchain scalability.

DoubleZero Co-Founder Confirms Foundation Has Not Sold Any Tokens

By: Coincentral
2025/10/05 17:30
TLDR

  • DoubleZero foundation’s tokens are locked for team and investors.
  • SEC confirms 2Z token distributions are not subject to securities regulations.
  • No token sales by DoubleZero foundation, ensuring long-term focus.
  • DoubleZero builds high-performance data infrastructure for blockchain scalability.

DoubleZero, a blockchain protocol focused on building a high-performance data network, has clarified that its foundation has not sold any tokens. This confirmation comes from co-founder Austin Federa, addressing growing concerns from the community about potential token movements after the launch of the project’s mainnet beta. The foundation reassures stakeholders that its long-term development goals are being prioritized, and its token policies are designed to maintain transparency and trust.

No Token Sales by the Foundation

Austin Federa, the co-founder of DoubleZero, stated that the foundation has not engaged in any token sales. This assurance aims to alleviate concerns among the community about the movement of DoubleZero’s tokens, especially after the launch of the protocol’s mainnet beta. “The foundation’s primary focus remains on advancing the DoubleZero network, not on token sales,” Federa confirmed.

In addition to addressing the concerns about token sales, Federa clarified that the project’s founders, the development team, and venture investors are all under token lockups. This means that these parties cannot sell their tokens for a predetermined period. The lockup aims to align their interests with the long-term success of the network. The move reflects a commitment to reducing speculative activity and fostering a stable growth trajectory for the project.

SEC Regulatory Clarity

The clarification on token sales follows a key development for the project: DoubleZero recently received regulatory clarity from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC confirmed that the 2Z token flows to network contributors do not require securities registration, as these token distributions are tied to operational activities rather than speculative investments.

This development is important for the foundation, as it provides a legal framework for its operations. “We are confident that our network is now on solid regulatory ground, enabling us to expand without legal constraints,” said Federa. The SEC’s approval is seen as a significant step toward mainstream adoption, providing a clear path for DoubleZero to scale while avoiding potential regulatory hurdles.

Strategic Token Distribution for Long-Term Growth

The DoubleZero foundation operates with a clear focus on decentralization and the long-term development of its network infrastructure. The project’s primary goal is to build a decentralized, high-performance data network that enhances global connectivity and supports blockchain scalability. As part of its strategy, the foundation has not sold any tokens, instead distributing them in a manner that incentivizes long-term participation and growth.

The foundation’s decision to keep tokens locked for the team and investors signals its commitment to long-term goals. This approach is also meant to mitigate short-term volatility and ensure that the network’s growth is driven by fundamental developments rather than market speculation. DoubleZero aims to foster trust by prioritizing transparency in its operations, both in terms of token distribution and governance.

DoubleZero’s Infrastructure and Ecosystem

DoubleZero’s network is designed to enhance blockchain scalability through a high-performance physical data infrastructure. The protocol aims to build a decentralized fiber infrastructure that can handle 200Gbps connections, a substantial upgrade from the current 10Gbps capacities used by many blockchain networks. This infrastructure is seen as crucial for supporting high-speed applications and large-scale decentralized systems.

The project’s use of a decentralized fiber mesh is particularly important for ensuring that the network remains resistant to censorship and malicious actors. Independent contributors can integrate their infrastructure, allowing the network to reroute data in case of disruptions. This decentralized design aims to ensure the continuity of blockchain operations, even in the event of network outages or disruptions in the primary infrastructure.

DoubleZero’s approach to network resilience is enhanced by its public internet fallback system. This system ensures that data can still flow through the network, even if certain parts of the infrastructure are compromised. The token-based incentives for network contributors, including providers and users, aim to promote sustainable growth while ensuring that all participants benefit from the network’s success.

Focus on Ecosystem Collaboration

As DoubleZero continues to refine its technology and expand its network, the project is focused on technical execution and collaboration within the blockchain ecosystem. The upcoming mainnet launch, combined with its decentralized fiber infrastructure, is expected to improve blockchain scalability and reduce latency for validators.

DoubleZero is positioning itself as a key player in the high-performance blockchain space, offering a scalable and resilient solution for decentralized systems. The project has already attracted significant attention from major industry players, including Jump Crypto and Galaxy, which are contributing fiber infrastructure to the network. This collaboration is essential for building a robust ecosystem that supports blockchain innovation at scale.

By focusing on technical development, regulatory clarity, and long-term infrastructure growth, DoubleZero is working to establish itself as a cornerstone of the next generation of blockchain networks. The absence of foundation token sales underscores its dedication to creating long-lasting value for the ecosystem and its stakeholders.

